Mumbai Weather Forecast June 3, 2026: Rain Showers Expected, High 31°C

Mumbai is set to experience a day of scattered rain showers and persistent humidity on Wednesday, June 3, 2026. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts a high of 31°C and a low of 25°C, with a significant 83% chance of precipitation throughout the day. Residents can expect a damp and muggy atmosphere as the city navigates these monsoon-like conditions.

Tomorrow's Forecast for Mumbai, Maharashtra — Wednesday, 03 June 2026 High 31°C Low 25°C Conditions Slight rain showers Chance of Rain 83% Max Wind 16 km/h

Hourly Forecast for Mumbai — Wednesday, 03 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 29°C Light drizzle 81% 8 km/h 03:00 28°C Moderate drizzle 79% 7 km/h 06:00 26°C Moderate drizzle 47% 16 km/h 09:00 29°C Light drizzle 27% 11 km/h 12:00 31°C Light drizzle 75% 13 km/h 15:00 30°C Moderate drizzle 82% 14 km/h 18:00 30°C Light drizzle 68% 13 km/h 21:00 29°C Light drizzle 41% 11 km/h

Mumbai, Maharashtra Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The hourly outlook indicates that the rain will likely begin as light drizzle in the early morning hours, intensifying slightly around 03:00 and 06:00. While the rain chance dips in the late morning, it is expected to surge back significantly by midday, reaching 75% at 12:00 and peaking at 82% around 15:00. Throughout the day, maximum wind speeds are predicted to remain moderate, hovering around 16 km/h. This pattern suggests intermittent wet spells rather than continuous downpours, but vigilance is advised.

Recent local weather reports have indicated a mix of conditions across Mumbai and surrounding areas, with some areas experiencing heat alongside the possibility of light rains, and other reports noting a general likelihood of rain and thunderstorms. This suggests a dynamic weather system influencing the region. Commuters and outdoor enthusiasts should prepare for potential delays and the need for rain gear.

For those venturing out on June 3, 2026, it is advisable to carry an umbrella or raincoat. Lightweight, breathable clothing is recommended to combat the high humidity. Staying hydrated will be crucial, even with cooler temperatures and rain, to avoid heat-related discomfort. Public transport users should allow for extra travel time, especially during the afternoon when rain chances are highest. The Mumbai weather update advises caution for all outdoor activities.

As the city continues to be under the influence of these atmospheric conditions, the Mumbai temperature is expected to fluctuate, but the pervasive humidity will be a constant factor. This forecast for Mumbai weather today will help residents plan accordingly, ensuring they are prepared for a day marked by moderate rainfall and warm, humid conditions. The overall Mumbai weather forecast suggests a typical early June pattern for the region.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 04:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).