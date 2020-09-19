Murshidabad, September 19: In a major crackdown against terror networks in India, the National Investigative Agency (NIA) on Saturday busted a terror module in West Bengal and Kerala. The NIA conducted raids at 11 different locations across these two states. The investigative agency arrested nine Al-Qaeda operatives in these raids, which were conducted at multiple locations in West Bengal’s Murshidabad and Ernakulam in Kerala. NIA Busts Bomb Manufacturing Unit in Bengaluru, Arrest Three Bangladeshi Terror Suspects.

According to reports, the inter-state terror module was active for some time. The terror group was planning to conduct attacks at various locations across the country. The NIA said, "A large quantity of incriminating materials incl digital devices, documents, jihadi literature, sharp weapons, country-made firearms, a locally fabricated body armour, articles and literature used for making home-made explosive devices have been seized from their possession." Pulwama Terror Attack: NIA Names JeM Chief Masood Azhar in Chargesheet.

9 Al-Qaeda operatives arrested by NIA, in raids conducted at multiple locations in Murshidabad, West Bengal and Ernakulam, Kerala https://t.co/iSjTGukEbw — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2020

The module was actively indulging in fundraising. According to the NIA, a few members of gang were planning to travel to New Delhi to procure arms and ammunition. These arrests have pre-empted possible terrorist attacks in various parts of the country. The individuals arrested in raids were reportedly radicalised by the Pakistan-based terror organisation through social media. The operatives were raising funds to buy arms and ammunition.

