Palghar Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Sunday, 14 June 2026: Expect Warm Temperatures Around 33°C With a Chance of Drizzle

Palghar residents can expect a warm and mostly clear day on Sunday, June 14, 2026, with temperatures hovering around the 33°C mark. The humidity will contribute to a higher 'feels like' temperature, reaching up to 37°C, making for a generally uncomfortable, muggy atmosphere. While the sky is predicted to be mainly clear for most of the day, there's a possibility of brief, light drizzle, particularly around midday and early afternoon. Residents should prepare for this dynamic weather pattern as they navigate their Sunday activities.

Current Weather in Pālghar, India — Sunday, 14 June 2026 Temperature 33°C Feels Like 37°C Conditions Mainly clear Humidity 56% Wind Speed 17 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Pālghar — Sunday, 14 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 10:00 33°C Mainly clear 24% 17 km/h 12:00 34°C Light drizzle 23% 19 km/h 14:00 33°C Light drizzle 18% 20 km/h 16:00 33°C Clear sky 27% 19 km/h 18:00 31°C Clear sky 23% 17 km/h 20:00 30°C Clear sky 6% 17 km/h 22:00 30°C Mainly clear 2% 16 km/h 00:00 30°C Mainly clear 11% 16 km/h

Pālghar, India Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The Pālghar weather today will begin with clear skies and a temperature of 33°C at 10:00 AM. The humidity stands at 56%, with a steady wind speed of 17 km/h. As the day progresses, there's a slight chance of light drizzle affecting the conditions around noon and the early afternoon. By 12:00 PM, the temperature will rise to 34°C, with a 23% chance of rain and winds picking up slightly to 19 km/h. The drizzle is expected to persist until around 2:00 PM, with the temperature remaining at 33°C, rain chance dropping to 18%, and wind speed increasing to 20 km/h. The afternoon should see skies clearing up again by 4:00 PM, though the rain chance will momentarily increase to 27% before decreasing in the evening. Nashik Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Sunday, 14 June 2026: Warm Day With Afternoon Drizzle Expected.

As Sunday evening approaches, the Pālghar weather forecast indicates a cooling trend. By 6:00 PM, the temperature will dip to 31°C, with clear skies and a 23% chance of rain, while winds ease back to 17 km/h. The evening will become progressively clearer, with temperatures reaching 30°C by 8:00 PM and remaining steady through midnight. The probability of rain will significantly decrease to a mere 6% by 8:00 PM and even lower at 2% by 10:00 PM, before a slight uptick to 11% around midnight. This suggests a mostly clear and settled night ahead for the district.

For those venturing out in Pālghar today, it is advisable to dress in light, breathable clothing to cope with the warm and humid conditions. Staying hydrated will be crucial, with frequent intake of water recommended to prevent heat-related discomfort. While the chances of significant rainfall are low, carrying a light umbrella or raincoat might be prudent, especially if planning activities around midday or early afternoon when light drizzle is forecast. Commuters should be aware of the slightly elevated wind speeds, though they are unlikely to cause major disruptions. Overall, the Pālghar weather update suggests a day requiring vigilance against the heat and humidity, with a minor possibility of fleeting rain showers.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2026 10:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).