Nashik Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Sunday, 14 June 2026: Warm Day With Afternoon Drizzle Expected

Nashik residents can expect a mostly clear and warm start to their Sunday, June 14, 2026, with the temperature hovering around 28°C and feeling a few degrees warmer due to humidity. The day will progress with clear skies through the morning, reaching a high of around 33°C by noon, but a shift is expected in the afternoon. By 2 PM, there's a 43% chance of light drizzle, intensifying to moderate drizzle by 4 PM with a 40% chance of rain. The humidity will remain a significant factor, sitting at 63% throughout the day, making the 30°C "feels like" temperature more noticeable. The wind will pick up slightly, reaching speeds of up to 23 km/h during the afternoon drizzle.

Current Weather in Nashik, India — Sunday, 14 June 2026 Temperature 28°C Feels Like 30°C Conditions Mainly clear Humidity 63% Wind Speed 17 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Nashik — Sunday, 14 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 08:00 28°C Mainly clear 4% 17 km/h 10:00 32°C Mainly clear 4% 19 km/h 12:00 33°C Mainly clear 19% 21 km/h 14:00 33°C Light drizzle 43% 23 km/h 16:00 33°C Moderate drizzle 40% 23 km/h 18:00 29°C Partly cloudy 22% 23 km/h 20:00 27°C Clear sky 0% 18 km/h 22:00 25°C Clear sky 0% 17 km/h

Nashik, India Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The hourly forecast indicates a pleasant start with clear skies and minimal rain chances before 10 AM. However, as the day progresses towards midday, the possibility of rain increases. By 12 PM, the rain chance rises to 19%, and by 2 PM, light drizzle is anticipated. This pattern of drizzle is expected to continue until around 4 PM, after which the rain chances will significantly decrease. As evening approaches, skies are expected to clear up again. By 8 PM, the weather will turn clear with a 0% chance of rain, and temperatures will begin to cool down to a more comfortable 27°C.

For those heading out in Nashik today, Sunday, June 14, 2026, it's advisable to be prepared for both sunny spells and intermittent light rain. Lightweight, breathable clothing is recommended to cope with the high humidity and warm temperatures. Carrying an umbrella or light raincoat for the afternoon hours would be prudent. The consistent wind, though not excessively strong, might offer some relief from the heat but could also be a factor for outdoor activities. Ensure adequate hydration, especially during the warmer midday hours. Thane Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Sunday, 14 June 2026: Expect Warm Conditions With Light Drizzle and a High of 36°C.

While recent weather reports for the broader region have indicated varied conditions, including alerts for other parts of Maharashtra, Nashik's forecast for Sunday points towards a day marked by warmth and increasing chances of precipitation in the afternoon. Residents should stay updated on any localized weather advisories. The evening promises a return to clear skies and cooler temperatures, making it suitable for outdoor evening plans.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2026 08:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).