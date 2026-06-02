Patna Weather: Hot and Clear on June 3, 2026 | Temperature & Forecast

Residents of Patna can expect a predominantly clear and warm day on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, as the city braces for temperatures to climb. The weather forecast indicates a high of approximately 37°C, with overnight lows settling around a comfortable 28°C. While the skies are predicted to remain mainly clear throughout the day, a very low chance of precipitation, around 6%, means rain is unlikely to disrupt any outdoor plans. The maximum wind speed is expected to be a gentle 10 km/h, contributing to the warm conditions.

Tomorrow's Forecast for Patna, Bihar — Wednesday, 03 June 2026 High 37°C Low 28°C Conditions Mainly clear Chance of Rain 6% Max Wind 10 km/h

Hourly Forecast for Patna — Wednesday, 03 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 29°C Clear sky 0% 3 km/h 03:00 29°C Clear sky 0% 2 km/h 06:00 29°C Clear sky 0% 4 km/h 09:00 34°C Clear sky 0% 3 km/h 12:00 36°C Clear sky 2% 9 km/h 15:00 36°C Clear sky 5% 8 km/h 18:00 33°C Clear sky 1% 5 km/h 21:00 31°C Clear sky 1% 5 km/h

Patna, Bihar Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The hourly outlook for Patna weather today, June 3rd, shows a gradual increase in temperature from early morning. Starting at 29°C around midnight under clear skies, the mercury will steadily rise. By 9 AM, the temperature will be around 34°C, climbing to 36°C by noon. The afternoon, particularly around 3 PM, will feel the warmest with temperatures hovering around 36°C, though the actual feel might be slightly higher due to humidity. The evening is expected to cool down slightly, with temperatures around 31°C by 9 PM, maintaining clear sky conditions.

Given the warm conditions predicted for Patna, it is advisable for residents to stay hydrated throughout Wednesday. Light cotton clothing will be the most comfortable choice. For those venturing out during the peak heat hours between 12 PM and 4 PM, taking precautions against sun exposure is recommended. Although the chance of rain is minimal, carrying a light umbrella or covering might still be a prudent measure for unexpected, isolated drizzles, however improbable they may seem based on the forecast.

Recent weather reports have indicated some dynamic conditions in and around Patna, including heavy rain and thunderstorms in the preceding days. However, the forecast for June 3rd suggests a significant shift towards clear and dry weather. While the official weather update for Wednesday projects mainly clear skies and minimal rain, it's always wise to stay updated on any sudden localised changes. The generally stable forecast means outdoor activities should proceed with consideration for the heat, rather than rain.

This outlook for Patna weather provides a clear picture for Wednesday, June 3, 2026, with a focus on warmth and sunshine. The city is expected to experience typical early summer conditions, with clear skies and temperatures in the mid-to-high thirties. Residents can plan their day accordingly, prioritising hydration and sun protection to comfortably navigate the warm Patna temperature and enjoy the predominantly clear weather forecast for the day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 04:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).