Kolkata, January 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday countered the Trinamool Congress' claims that several voters from the Matua community in West Bengal will lose their voting rights following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in the state, underlining that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not only determined to protect the voting rights of the Matuas and other religious refugees in West Bengal but also ensure their long-term development.

"I request the people from the Matua community, as well as people coming to West Bengal from the neighbouring country because of religious oppression, not to be scared. It is my guarantee that their interests will be protected and citizenship will be granted to them under the Citizenship Amendment Act. If a government led by the BJP comes to power in West Bengal, it will work for the social development of the Matuas as well as people from other backward class communities," the Prime Minister said while addressing a public rally in Malda district of West Bengal on Saturday. PM Narendra Modi Malda Visit: Prime Minister To Flag Off India’s 1st Vande Bharat Sleeper Train and Address ‘Parivartan Sankalpa’ Rally Today.

PM Modi Addresses Public Rally in Malda

For many decades, eastern India’s politics were dominated by parties which practiced regressive politics. In the last few years, things have changed. Bihar, Odisha and Assam have given BJP-NDA historic mandates which have transformed the development trajectory. Now, it’s West… pic.twitter.com/qYeLUpJmBi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 17, 2026

Matuas are people from socially disadvantaged backgrounds from neighbouring Bangladesh who come to West Bengal as refugees and settle in different parts of the eastern state, with a concentration in Nadia and North 24 Parganas districts. Since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has been able to develop a stronghold in the Matua-dominated pockets in West Bengal.

Speaking on the occasion, he launched a scathing attack against the Trinamool Congress, accusing it of encouraging illegal infiltration from neighbouring Bangladesh. PM Narendra Modi To Visit Assam on January 17, 18 To Witness ‘Bagurumba Dohou 2026’ With 10,000 Artistes in Guwahati.

"The biggest challenge faced by West Bengal is infiltration. The rich countries of the world, where there is no shortage of money, are also expelling infiltrators. Should they not be sent out of West Bengal also? But is it possible by a Trinamool Congress-ruled government, which has been playing the game of infiltrating the voters for so many years? They snatch away the rights of the poor.

"They snatch away the jobs of the youth. They have oppressed our sisters. They are bringing terrorism and violence to the country. The demographic balance is being destroyed. Violence is increasing in many places in Malda and Murshidabad. The alliance of infiltrators and those in power will have to be broken. If the BJP comes to power, there will be big steps against the infiltrators," PM Modi said.

