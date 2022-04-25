Ludhiana, April 25: In a horrific incident, a group of dogs were found feasting on the corpse of a woman in a vacant plot in Ludhiana's Noorwala Road. Police officials said that the woman had been missing for the past six days.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, cops suspect that the victim identifier as Guddi Devi (45) of Basti Jodhewal was murdered. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man in Love With Sister-in-Law Kills Brother To 'Clear His Way'; Booked for Fratricide.

Shockingly, the police only found skeletal remains of the victim. This has caused panic among the residents of Basti Jodhewal. A police officer said that the woman's daughter Payal identified her mother's body with the help of a necklace.

The alleged incident came to light after a local person stumbled upon the corpse when he saw a pack of dogs fighting over the woman's remains.

Inspector Labh Singh, Basti Jodhewal SHO, said, "We are waiting for a postmortem report. Inquest proceedings have been initiated under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). We are also scanning CCTVs to find out how the victim reached the spot."

