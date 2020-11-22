New Delhi, November 22: Delhi's Environment Minister Shri Gopal Rai said that to reduce dust pollution the PWD has installed 23 anti-smog guns which are installed at the key intersections and construction sites.

To reduce pollution in Delhi, PWD officials have been instructed to sprinkle water on the trees, roads and on the construction sites across Delhi to combat dust pollution. The PWD has also deployed water tankers to sprinkle water.

Environment Minister Shri Gopal Rai said, "According to the report given to me by PWD, 23 anti-smog guns have been installed at different areas of Delhi and 150 tankers have been deployed for sprinkling water. I have also instructed the PWD officials to increase the number of tankers further so that all the key roads of Delhi can be covered. If necessary we will install more anti-smog guns as well at the key intersections of Delhi."