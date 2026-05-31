Shimla Weather Forecast Tomorrow: June 1, 2026 - Slight Rain, Temps 11°C-21°C

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh is set to experience a day of unsettled weather on Monday, June 1, 2026, with a significant chance of rain throughout the day. Residents and visitors can expect a high of approximately 21°C and a low of 11°C, making for a relatively mild start to June. The weather forecast indicates a strong possibility of slight rain, with an 80% chance of precipitation across the popular hill station. Maximum wind speeds are expected to remain gentle, peaking around 10 km/h, which should offer some respite from potentially disruptive gusts.

Tomorrow's Forecast for Shimla, Himachal Pradesh — Monday, 01 June 2026 High 21°C Low 11°C Conditions Slight rain Chance of Rain 80% Max Wind 10 km/h

Hourly Forecast for Shimla — Monday, 01 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 11°C Overcast 5% 2 km/h 03:00 11°C Overcast 13% 5 km/h 06:00 12°C Mainly clear 18% 3 km/h 09:00 20°C Clear sky 12% 5 km/h 12:00 17°C Dense drizzle 30% 8 km/h 15:00 18°C Light drizzle 80% 2 km/h 18:00 17°C Clear sky 40% 5 km/h 21:00 13°C Clear sky 0% 2 km/h

An hourly outlook reveals a cloudy start to the day, with overcast skies prevailing in the early hours. Temperatures will hover around 11°C from midnight through the early morning, with a low chance of rain increasing slightly as the day progresses. By 6 AM, skies might begin to clear somewhat, though temperatures will only inch up to 12°C. As the morning unfolds, the temperature will rise sharply, reaching close to 20°C by 9 AM under clear skies. However, the brief period of clear weather will give way to increasing chances of drizzle around midday, with temperatures dropping slightly to 17°C at noon and a dense drizzle expected by 3 PM.

The afternoon hours, particularly around 3 PM, are predicted to see the highest likelihood of rain at 80%, accompanied by a light drizzle. Despite the increased chances of precipitation, the temperature is expected to hover around 18°C. As the evening approaches, the rain chances will decrease, falling to 40% by 6 PM with skies clearing again, and temperatures settling around 17°C. The night is forecast to be clear with temperatures dropping back to 13°C at 9 PM and virtually no chance of rain.

This forecast of rain and cooler temperatures comes after a period of varied weather across Himachal Pradesh, with recent reports indicating both dry spells followed by sudden showers and hailstorms, bringing much-needed relief from the heat in some areas. The unpredictable nature of the weather in the hills means that while the forecast points to slight rain, conditions can change rapidly. Travellers heading to Shimla should be prepared for potentially damp conditions, especially during the afternoon.

For those planning their day in Shimla on Monday, June 1, 2026, it is advisable to carry an umbrella or raincoat, particularly for the afternoon hours. Light layers of clothing would be most suitable, allowing for adjustments as temperatures fluctuate between the morning warmth and the cooler, potentially wet, afternoon and evening. Commuters should be mindful of potentially slippery roads due to the drizzle and light rain. While the temperatures are not extreme, the humidity associated with rain could make it feel slightly more oppressive. Overall, the Shimla weather update suggests a day that requires preparedness for intermittent showers and moderate, comfortable temperatures.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2026 07:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).