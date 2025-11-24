New Delhi, November 24: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has reported significant progress in Phase II of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2025, with 99.07 per cent of the distribution of Enumeration Forms (EFs) across 12 states and Union Territories.

According to the Daily Bulletin issued at 3 p.m. on Monday, the nationwide EF distribution has reached 99.07 per cent, reflecting strong field mobilisation by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and participation from Booth Level Agents (BLAs). SIR Form Online Submission: Know How To Fill and Submit Your Enumeration Form Online.

During the ongoing enumeration phase, which runs from November 4 to December 4 -- a total of 50.50 crore EFs have already been distributed out of the eligible 50.97 crore electors. Digitisation, however, continues to lag behind distribution, with 24.13 crore forms digitised so far -- marking an overall digitisation rate of 47.35 percentage.

Goa and Lakshadweep have recorded a perfect 100 per cent distribution of EFs, followed closely by Andaman and Nicobar with 99.98 per cent, followed by Madhya Pradesh with 99.83 per cent, West Bengal with 99.75 percentage and Gujarat at 99.69 per cent. Special Intensive Revision: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Slams ECI’s SIR As ‘Imposed Tyranny’ Amid 16 BLO Deaths in Voter Roll Chaos.

Uttar Pradesh, the largest state by electorate size, has achieved 99.62 per cent distribution, covering over 15.38 crore electors. Puducherry, with 95.58 per cent, Tamil Nadu (96.22 per cent) and Kerala ( 97.23 per cent) reported the lowest EF distribution. In terms of digitisation, Lakshadweep leads with 96.81 per cent, followed by Goa with 76.89 per cent and Rajasthan at 72.20 percentage.

Kerala has registered the lowest digitisation progress at just 23.72 per cent, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 26.60 per cent. The Election Commission noted that recognised political parties have been urged to appoint more Booth Level Agents to accelerate verification and digitisation. The press note by the ECI informed that the figures from Rajasthan do not include the Anta Assembly constituency, where the revision was deferred due to a by-election. The ECI will continue to release scheduled bulletins as the revision process advances toward its December 4 deadline.

