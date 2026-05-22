Ulhasnagar Shocker: 2 Brothers Shot Dead in Maharashtra Over Extortion Dispute and Old Rivalry

Two brothers, including a 17-year-old boy, were shot dead while their uncle sustained critical injuries after unidentified assailants opened fire in Maharashtra’s Ulhasnagar on Thursday evening. Police suspect the attack was linked to an ongoing extortion dispute and an old rivalry in the area, as reported by TOI. The shooting took place at Kailash Colony Chowk in Ulhasnagar’s Camp No. 5 area, triggering panic among local residents as multiple rounds were fired in a crowded public space.

According to police officials, the deceased were identified as Anil Chauhan, 22, and his younger brother Aman Chauhan, 17. Their uncle, Arjun Surajbali Chauhan, suffered serious gunshot injuries and was admitted to hospital in critical condition. Ulhasnagar Shocker: Woman Allegedly Assaulted, Paraded Semi Naked With Slipper Garland in Maharashtra’s Thane Over Temple Entry Dispute; 2 Arrested.

2 Brothers Shot Dead in Ulhasnagar

Ulhasnagar, Maharashtra: A firing incident in Ulhasnagar Kailash Colony created panic on Saturday evening after two groups allegedly clashed over an old rivalry. (21/05) pic.twitter.com/n1dcvHiN8o — IANS (@ians_india) May 21, 2026

Witnesses told investigators that a group of armed men arrived at the junction around 8 pm and began firing indiscriminately at the victims before fleeing the scene. The gunfire caused chaos in the locality, with shopkeepers shutting establishments and pedestrians running for safety. Police said several rounds were fired during the attack.

Police Suspect Extortion and Old Rivalry Angle

Preliminary investigations indicate the killings may have stemmed from a long-running rivalry connected to alleged extortion activities in the region. Officials are examining whether the victims had prior disputes with local criminal groups operating in and around Ulhasnagar and Ambernath. Ulhasnagar Shocker: Woman Paraded Semi-Naked, Garlanded With Slippers Over Temple Entry Row; 3 Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Gore said multiple police teams had been formed to identify and arrest the attackers. Authorities have also launched a search operation and intensified checking at exit routes around the city. Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage from nearby shops and traffic junctions to trace the movement of the suspects before and after the shooting.

Ulhasnagar’s History of Gang Rivalries

Ulhasnagar, located in the Thane district near Mumbai, has historically witnessed incidents linked to gang rivalries and extortion networks. The city has long been associated with organised crime activities involving local political and criminal groups.

Police sources said some of the suspected attackers in the current case may have prior criminal records, including involvement in earlier violent offences. The latest shooting has once again raised concerns about law and order in the region, particularly regarding the presence of armed criminal groups in densely populated residential and commercial areas.

Senior police officials visited the crime scene late Thursday night as forensic teams collected evidence, including spent cartridges and surveillance material. The bodies of the two brothers were sent for post-mortem examination.

No arrests had been officially announced at the time of reporting. Police said further details would emerge after interrogation of witnesses and analysis of technical evidence.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 22, 2026 10:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).