Who Is Harsha Sunny? Former Mrs Kerala Contestant Arrested in INR 11.82 Crore Drug Seizure Case

A 28-year-old model and former Mrs Kerala 2025 contestant, Harsha Sunny, has been arrested at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after customs officials allegedly recovered more than 11 kg of hydroponic marijuana valued at INR 11.82 crore from her luggage.

According to officials, Harsha Sunny arrived in Mumbai from Bangkok on the night of June 10-11 aboard Air India flight TG-351. During routine surveillance, officers from the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) and the Customs Department reportedly found her behaviour suspicious and decided to conduct a detailed inspection.

Upon searching her trolley bag, officials discovered 12 vacuum-sealed plastic packets containing a green substance. A preliminary test conducted using a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) testing kit reportedly confirmed the substance to be high-grade hydroponic marijuana.

Customs officials subsequently arrested Harsha Sunny under the provisions of the NDPS Act for allegedly attempting to smuggle banned narcotics into India. ISI-Backed Dawood Ibrahim’s Drug Cartel Goes Rural to Evade the Net.

Authorities said the seized hydroponic marijuana weighed more than 11 kg and had an estimated market value of INR 11.82 crore. International Drug Racket Busted; Delhi Police Arrest 6 Persons, Including 2 Nigerian National; Seized Methamphetamine Worth INR 21 Crore.

Following her arrest, Sunny was produced before the Fort Court in Mumbai, which remanded her to judicial custody. Investigators are now working to determine the intended destination of the consignment and whether it was linked to a larger drug trafficking network operating in Mumbai or elsewhere in the country.

The probe remains ongoing, with officials examining possible connections and supply routes linked to the seizure.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 04:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).