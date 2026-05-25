‘Why Are You Using a Vibrator When You Can Use Me?’: Blinkit Delivery Partner Accused of S*xual Harassment

India's quick-commerce platform Blinkit is facing widespread public scrutiny after a female customer alleged severe verbal harassment by a delivery partner following the purchase of a s*xual wellness product. The user, who documented the incident on LinkedIn, revealed that the Blinkit delivery partner made explicit and highly inappropriate remark on phone call after completing the drop-off.

The incident has reignited a national conversation regarding gig economy worker verification, data privacy loopholes, and customer safety protocols within the rapid-delivery retail sector. ‘Zombie Drug’ Panic After Blinkit Delivery Agent Seen Standing Motionless for 2 Hours in Chandigarh (Watch Video).

Woman Claims Harassment by Blinkit Delivery Partner

Blinkit User Shares Details of Alleged Harassement

According to the user's public social media post, the harassment began shortly after she placed and received an order for a personal s*xual wellness item. The delivery partner utilised the contact information accessible via the application to initiate unauthorised direct communication over call. During a call, the Blinkit delivery agent explicitly questioned the woman's personal choices, stating, "Why are you using a vibrator when you can use me?" The victim expressed deep distress over the breach, highlighting that the individual now possesses her exact home address and contact details, posing an immediate security concern.

The woman further stated, "I have been using Blinkit for years and have genuinely always had smooth experiences, which is why this incident shocked me even more." She also said that Blinkit's customer support team immediately registered her complaint and assured here that action is being taken against the delivery agent.

Corporate Response and App Functionality Under Fire

Following the viral traction of the post, Blinkit's official support handle responded publicly to the customer's grievances, stating that the company maintains a zero-tolerance policy for such behavioral violations and had initiated an internal probe. However, digital rights advocates and consumers have criticised the structural vulnerabilities built into current quick-commerce operations. Unlike major ride-hailing services that utilise number-masking technologies to bridge calls between drivers and riders securely, many instant grocery applications expose the customer's direct phone number to gig workers to facilitate location coordinates and delivery confirmations.

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Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 25, 2026 04:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).