INDIA Bloc Meeting: Who Attended and Who Skipped

The opposition INDIA bloc convened a high-level meeting at the Constitution Club in New Delhi today, June 8, facing visible internal friction as key regional partners chose to sit out the huddle. While the Congress projected a consolidated front with the participation of 23 political outfits, the conspicuous absence of major regional forces like the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) highlighted emerging structural strains within the multi-party alliance over state-level dynamics and leadership strategy.

Prominent Leaders in Attendance at INDIA Bloc Meeting

The meeting was spearheaded by top national figures aimed at reinforcing the core alignment of the opposition. Senior leadership from Congress, including Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, led the deliberations. Which Opposition Parties Are Attending INDIA Bloc Meeting on June 8?

Excerpt from Mallikarjun Kharge's Opening Remarks at INDIA Bloc Meeting

INDIA गठबंधन की बैठक में कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष श्री @kharge के शुरुआती वक्तव्य का अंश — मैं INDIA गठबंधन के नेताओं की इस बैठक में आप सभी का स्वागत करता हूं। यह समूह लगभग 3 साल पहले अस्तित्व में आया था। मैं ज्यादा नहीं बोलना चाहता, क्योंकि हमारे सामने मौजूद मुद्दे आप सभी अच्छी तरह… pic.twitter.com/BpOHIWIkoG — Congress (@INCIn

Several influential regional heavyweights also travelled to the capital to mark their presence, emphasising their ongoing commitment to the national anti-government front. Key attendees included:

Mamata Banerjee: Chairperson of the Trinamool Congress (TMC)

Chairperson of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) Akhilesh Yadav: National President of the Samajwadi Party (SP)

National President of the Samajwadi Party (SP) Omar Abdullah: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) leader

Key Abstentions from INDIA Bloc Meeting Amid Rifts

The most significant setback to the joint session came from Tamil Nadu. The DMK executed a total boycott of the meeting, citing a "betrayal" by the Congress following recent Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The rift widened after the Congress unilaterally shifted political realignments post-polls, prompting a sharp reaction from the DMK leadership. Senior DMK leader T.K.S. Elangovan publicly stated that the party could not continue participating in sessions featuring the Congress under the current circumstances. Other crucial alliance partners similarly distanced themselves or raised critical objections ahead of the huddle:

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP): Stayed away from the gathering amid evolving domestic political strategies.

Stayed away from the gathering amid evolving domestic political strategies. CPI(M): Though present, the party demanded immediate clarifications from the Congress regarding campaign allegations made in Kerala.

Though present, the party demanded immediate clarifications from the Congress regarding campaign allegations made in Kerala. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM): Expressed underlying discontent over recent administrative decisions, including Rajya Sabha nomination distributions.

INDIA Alliance Outlook and Context

The meeting took place against a backdrop of escalating pressure on the opposition to present a cohesive policy blueprint against the government. Despite the high-profile boycotts, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh maintained that the "INDIA Janbandhan" remained structurally resilient. He asserted that even the constituent units skipping the physical event had explicitly communicated their unwavering opposition to the central government's socio-economic policies. Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee To Join Opposition INDIA Bloc Meet in Delhi on June 8.

Political analysts note that while the central leadership successfully retained 23 parties at the table, navigating local assembly outcomes and seat-sharing friction will remain a persistent challenge for the bloc’s long-term stability moving forward.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 02:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).