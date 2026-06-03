Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee To Join Opposition INDIA Bloc Meet in Delhi on June 8

Kolkata, June 3: Trinamool Congress supremo and former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, the party's general secretary, will attend a meeting of the opposition INDIA bloc on June 8 in the national capital. Incidentally, Abhishek Banerjee is supposed to appear at the headquarters of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the West Bengal Police at Bhabani Bhavan in South Kolkata on June 8 for interrogation in an ongoing probe into the signature mismatch case involving Trinamool Congress legislators.

Initially, Abhishek Banerjee was summoned at the CID office on June 1. However, instead of appearing on that day, he sought 15 days to appear on the pretext of his physical condition after being assaulted by the public at Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal in the afternoon of May 30. West Bengal: After Abhishek Banerjee, Attack Against Kalyan Banerjee Ignites Row, Mamata Banerjee, To Protest on June 2; BJP Says Reflection of Public Anger.

However, in the evening of June 1, the CID sleuths served him a second notice asking him to appear at the CID office on June 8. “After the results of the West Bengal Assembly polls were declared on May 4, Mamata Banerjee said that she will start a renewed movement against the Bharatiya Janata Party, not just at the state-level but also at the national-level in association with other constituents of the INDIA bloc. Her decision to attend the INDIA bloc meeting at New Delhi today will be the first step in this direction,” said a party legislator, who refused to be named.

He also said that almost all the frontline leaders of the INDIA bloc alliance posted their reactions on social media regarding the attack on Abhishek Banerjee in Sonarpur on May 30. ‘BJP Is Using Police to Break TMC From Within’: Mamata Banerjee Alleges Threats to Party MLAs.

“The list included the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi; Congress’ national President, Mallikarjun Kharge; former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Akhilesh Yadav; Aam Aadmi Party chief and former Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal; and the Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, among others. Abhishek also thanked them by reposting all those posts. All of them had expressed solidarity with Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee in this moment of crisis. That solidarity will be further strengthened at the meeting of the INDIA bloc on June 8," said the Trinamool MLA.

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