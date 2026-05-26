Indian Youth Cockroaches: Congress Youth Wing Turns Cockroach Meme Into Street Campaign, Takes Swipe at CJP

India’s viral “cockroach politics” trend has entered a new phase after the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) launched an aggressive online and street-level campaign positioning itself as the “real cockroach” in contrast to the satirical Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which rose rapidly through social media activism and anti-establishment memes.

The political meme war began after Chief Justice of India Surya Kant compared unemployed youth drifting into activism and journalism to “cockroaches” and “parasites”, remarks that quickly sparked backlash and online satire. What followed was the rise of the Cockroach Janta Party, a parody political platform that gained massive traction among younger internet users before Congress’s youth wing entered the conversation with its own campaign. India’s Viral Cockroach Janta Party Inspires Pakistan’s ‘Cockroach Awami Party’.

Indian Youth Cockroaches Join Viral Trend

A song of resistance. Watch & Share! pic.twitter.com/7ml1pFnEN0 — Indian Youth Cockroaches (@iyccockroaches) May 24, 2026

Indian Youth Cockroaches: IYC Launches ‘Real Cockroach’ Campaign

The Indian Youth Congress has now stepped into the trend, arguing that political activism must go beyond online engagement. The organisation launched videos, memes and website campaigns under the branding of “Indian Youth Cockroaches”, while simultaneously drawing a distinction between itself and the digitally popular CJP.

“A real cockroach isn't just an online revolutionary. It has to stay on the ground and confront the system,” the Youth Congress posted from its official X handle. The IYC paired the messaging with footage from street protests over issues such as the NEET paper leak controversy, unemployment and rising fuel prices. Cockroach Janta Party Website Blocked, Viral Indian Political Parody Group Claims Official Censorship.

Several clips showed Youth Congress workers demonstrating outside government offices and demanding accountability from Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET irregularities.

‘Fight on Streets, Not Just Timelines’

At the centre of the Youth Congress campaign is the attempt to portray itself as a street-based activist force rather than a purely digital movement. IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib told The Indian Express that the organisation’s protests distinguished it from meme-based activism.

“We laid a siege to Education Minister Pradhan’s residence. All our state units have been holding protests,” he said. He added: “We are not confined to social media; we are on the ground.”

The Youth Congress also directly mocked CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke through memes stating “Indian Youth Cockroaches > Boston Cockroach.” Dipke, a Boston-based former AAP-linked content creator, had earlier become the face of the viral CJP movement.

The Youth Congress campaign has also incorporated political symbolism and pop culture references into its outreach. Party workers were seen distributing Melody candies and jhalmuri during protests, references linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public appearances and viral moments.

The organisation also promoted a registration website encouraging supporters to “Be a Cockroach”. According to party leaders, the Congress youth wing had already started working on a “Cockroach Times” initiative shortly after the Chief Justice’s remarks, though CJP’s website reportedly went live earlier.

How the ‘Cockroach’ Trend Started

The cockroach metaphor entered political discourse after comments by CJI Surya Kant triggered widespread debate online. Soon after, political communication strategist Abhijeet Dipke launched the satirical Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which positioned itself as a meme-driven anti-establishment platform targeting the BJP-led Centre.

The digital campaign quickly exploded across Instagram and X, reportedly crossing 19 million Instagram followers and even surpassing the social media following of several mainstream political parties before facing hacking allegations and account restrictions.

The trend rapidly evolved into a larger Gen Z-driven online political movement built around satire, memes and internet irony.

Rise of Other ‘Cockroach’ Groups

The viral trend has also inspired multiple fictional political factions across social media. Among them are the National Parasitic Front (NPF), which brands itself as a spoof opposition group, the cartoon-inspired Oggy Janata Party (OJP), and the pro-establishment Hit Janata Party (HJP), which pushes hashtags such as “#HitTheCockroach.”

The emergence of these meme-driven groups reflects how internet satire is increasingly intersecting with political communication and youth engagement in India.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 26, 2026 03:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).