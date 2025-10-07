Patna, October 7: Popular folk singer Maithili Thakur is likely to contest the Bihar Assembly polls next month from her home district, Darbhanga, on a BJP ticket. Speaking to the media, Thakur said she had met Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai and senior BJP leader Vinod Tawde to discuss various issues concerning Bihar's development. "We have met with Nityanand Rai and Vinod Tawde and discussed several matters related to Bihar's development. We are looking into it, but no official announcement has been made yet," Thakur said.

Expressing her desire to enter politics, she added, "I wish to contest the election from my native place as I am deeply attached to it." When asked about her political preferences, Thakur avoided direct comments, saying, "The most important thing is the development of the state and the country, and I want to contribute my efforts toward that." She has had close associations with the BJP and the NDA in the past. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Opinion Poll Results by IANS-Matrize: BJP Poised To Win 80-85 Seats, JDU 60-65, RJD 60-65 and Congress 7-10.

During the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, she lent her voice to a campaign song highlighting the NDA government's development work, seen as a counter to Neha Singh Rathore's viral 'Bihar Me Ka Ba' song. Over the years, the BJP has fielded several prominent personalities and celebrities as candidates. In 2020, it gave a ticket to international shooter Shreyasi Singh from Jamui, who won the election. Thakur is a popular figure in the Mithilanchal areas of Darbhanga, Madhubani, Sitamarhi, Sheohar and other districts. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Election Commission Rolls Out Massive Security and Logistics Plan for State Vidhan Sabha Polls.

The seat-sharing formula within the NDA alliance in Bihar is yet to be finalised, and the list of candidates has not been announced. It will therefore be interesting to see which constituencies the alliance partners will contest and whether Maithili Thakur secures a ticket from Darbhanga. Bihar will go to the polls in two phases -- November 6 and 11, and the results will be announced on November 14.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 07, 2025 01:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).