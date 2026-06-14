Amavasya 2026: Date, Timings and Significance for Devotees

The June 2026 Amavasya, also known as Adhika Jyeshtha Amavasya or Somvati Amavasya, will be observed on Monday, June 15, according to the Hindu Panchang. Since the Amavasya Tithi prevails at sunrise on June 15, the day will be observed as the main fasting and worship date by devotees across India. This year's observance is considered especially significant as it coincides with Somvati Amavasya, an Amavasya that falls on a Monday—a combination regarded as highly auspicious in Hindu tradition.

Amavasya 2026: Date and Tithi Timings

According to Panchang calculations, the Amavasya Tithi will begin at 12:19 PM IST on Sunday, June 14, and end at 8:23 AM IST on Monday, June 15. As Hindu religious observances are generally determined by the tithi prevailing at sunrise, devotees will observe the fast, perform rituals and offer prayers on June 15. Vaishakha Amavasya 2026: Date, Timings, Significance, Rituals, and Dos and Don’ts.

Key Timings

Amavasya Tithi Begins: 12:19 PM IST, Sunday, June 14, 2026

12:19 PM IST, Sunday, June 14, 2026 Amavasya Tithi Ends: 8:23 AM IST, Monday, June 15, 2026

8:23 AM IST, Monday, June 15, 2026 Main observance: Monday, June 15, 2026 (Somvati Amavasya)

Why This Amavasya Is Significant

Amavasya is the new moon day in the Hindu lunar calendar and is traditionally dedicated to the worship of ancestors (Pitru Tarpan), meditation and charitable activities. The June 2026 observance carries added importance because it falls during Adhika Maas (intercalary month) and also coincides with Somvati Amavasya. According to Hindu beliefs, fasting, offering prayers to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, performing tarpan for ancestors and donating food, clothes or other essentials on this day are considered spiritually beneficial. Phalguna Amavasya 2026: Timing, Rituals and Surya Grahan Impact FAQs.

Rituals Observed by Devotees

On Somvati Amavasya, many devotees begin the day with a holy bath before sunrise, followed by prayers at temples or at home.

Common observances include:

Fasting throughout the day.

Offering water and sesame seeds (til) to ancestors during Pitru Tarpan.

Worshipping Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati and the Peepal tree.

Donating food, clothing and other essentials to the needy.

Reciting sacred mantras and scriptures dedicated to Shiva.

Religious Importance

In Hindu tradition, Somvati Amavasya is believed to be an auspicious occasion for seeking blessings for family well-being, prosperity and spiritual growth. The day is also associated with remembering departed ancestors through rituals believed to bring peace to their souls.

Many devotees visit sacred rivers and pilgrimage sites to perform ritual bathing and tarpan, while temples dedicated to Lord Shiva witness increased footfall during the observance.

Amavasya occurs once every lunar month and marks the end of the Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the Moon). Different Amavasya dates hold varying religious significance throughout the year, but Somvati Amavasya is regarded as one of the most important because of its association with Monday, a day traditionally dedicated to Lord Shiva.

With June 2026's Amavasya falling during Adhika Maas, religious institutions are expecting large numbers of devotees to participate in fasting, temple visits and charitable activities across the country.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2026 09:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).