Phalguna Amavasya 2026: Timing, Rituals and Surya Grahan Impact FAQs

Today, Tuesday, February 17, 2026, marks Phalguna Amavasya (also known as Magha Amavasya in some regional calendars). This day holds immense spiritual weight as it is the final Amavasya of the Hindu lunar year, serving as a powerful window for ancestral healing, inner cleansing, and karmic liberation.

Adding to its significance, today also features the first Solar Eclipse (Surya Grahan) of 2026, creating a unique celestial alignment for those following Vedic traditions.

Critical Timings for Today's Amavasya

The most important question is When is Amavasya (Amavasya kab hai?): The Amavasya Tithi began yesterday and concludes early this evening. To maximise the spiritual benefits of your rituals, note these specific windows:

Tithi Ends: 5:30 PM today, Tuesday, February 17, 2026.

5:30 PM today, Tuesday, February 17, 2026. Amrit Kaal (Best for Prayers): 10:39 AM to 12:17 PM.

10:39 AM to 12:17 PM. Abhijit Muhurat (Most Auspicious): 12:13 PM to 12:58 PM.

The Solar Eclipse: While an Annular Solar Eclipse is occurring today, it is not visible in India. Consequently, the traditional Sutak (prohibition period) is not technically applicable for those in the IST time zone.

Spiritual Significance of Amavasya on Solar Eclipse & "No Moon" FAQs

Q. Why is Amavasya important tonight?

In Vedic astrology, the Moon represents the mind. On Amavasya, the Moon is invisible, making the human mind more sensitive and vulnerable. It is considered the best time to "silence" the ego and connect with the spiritual realm.

Q. Is it a "dark" day?

While often associated with darkness, it is spiritually seen as a day of "emptiness" that allows for a fresh start. It is the most potent day to seek forgiveness from ancestors (Pitrus) and clear family karmic debts.

Q. Is the Solar Eclipse visible in India?

No, the annular solar eclipse occurring today is not visible in India. Because it is not visible, the strict Sutak (purification period) rules usually followed during an eclipse do not technically apply. However, many people still choose to follow basic precautions out of traditional belief. Also Read: Surya Grahan 2026: Date, India Time, and Visibility of the ‘Ring of Fire’ Annular Solar Eclipse.

Q. What should I do (Do’s)?

Ancestral Worship: This is the most important day for Pitru Tarpan (offering water to ancestors) and Pind Daan.

This is the most important day for Pitru Tarpan (offering water to ancestors) and Pind Daan. Holy Bath: Taking a dip in a sacred river (or adding Ganga Jal to your bath water) before sunrise is considered purifying.

Taking a dip in a sacred river (or adding Ganga Jal to your bath water) before sunrise is considered purifying. Charity (Daan): Donating food, clothes, or sesame seeds to the needy is highly recommended today.

Donating food, clothes, or sesame seeds to the needy is highly recommended today. Feeding Animals: Offering the first chapati to a cow or feeding crows and ants is believed to bring ancestral blessings.

Q. What should I avoid (Don’ts)?

New Beginnings: Avoid starting new businesses, housewarmings (Griha Pravesh), or signing major contracts today.

Avoid starting new businesses, housewarmings (Griha Pravesh), or signing major contracts today. Tamasic Food: It is traditional to avoid meat, alcohol, onion, and garlic.

It is traditional to avoid meat, alcohol, onion, and garlic. Personal Care: Many traditions suggest avoiding haircuts or cutting nails on Amavasya.

Many traditions suggest avoiding haircuts or cutting nails on Amavasya. Night Travel: Historically, travelling on the "no moon" night was avoided due to darkness; today, it is often avoided to stay away from "negative energies" believed to be stronger in deserted places at night.

Q. What is the spiritual significance of Phalguna Amavasya?

It is the last Amavasya of the Hindu lunar year (as Phalguna is the final month). It symbolises the transition from darkness to light and is a time for "inner cleansing" before the arrival of the Holi festival and the New Year.

Q. Why is it called "No Moon Day"?

Astronomically, the moon is positioned between the Earth and the Sun, making its illuminated side face away from us. Spiritually, it's a day of "absence" where the mind (represented by the moon) is thought to be most vulnerable, which is why meditation is highly encouraged.

Do's and Don'ts of Today's Phalguna Amavasya

Category The Do’s (Auspicious) The Don’ts (Avoid) Spiritual Perform Pitru Tarpan (water offerings) facing South. Avoid starting a new business or signing contracts. Dietary Eat simple, Sattvic food (fruits, milk, grains). Avoid "Tamasic" items: Meat, alcohol, onion, and garlic. Personal Take a purifying bath (add Ganga Jal if at home). Avoid cutting hair or nails today. Charity Donate black sesame seeds, blankets, or food. Avoid travelling alone to deserted places at night.

Pitru Dosha: Rituals for Ancestral Peace on Phalguna Amavasya

Major Amavasya Dates 2026: Beyond today, there are several key dates to note. The most significant one for ancestral worship is Sarva Pitru Amavasya in October.

Month Date Significance March Thursday, March 19 Chaitra Amavasya (Ends the Hindu lunar year) April Friday, April 17 Vaishakha Amavasya May Saturday, May 16 Shani Jayanti / Jyeshtha Amavasya June Monday, June 15 Adhik Jyeshtha Amavasya (Extra month in 2026) October Saturday, October 10 Sarva Pitru Amavasya (Most powerful for Pitru Dosha) November Monday, November 9 Diwali Amavasya (Lakshmi Puja)

So, if you missed today’s early rituals, you can plan for these upcoming high-energy days:

Chaitra Amavasya (March 19): The final day of the lunar year; vital for closing old karmic cycles.

The final day of the lunar year; vital for closing old karmic cycles. Shani Jayanti (May 16): Falling on a Saturday, this is exceptionally powerful for those under the influence of Shani (Saturn).

Falling on a Saturday, this is exceptionally powerful for those under the influence of Shani (Saturn). Adhik Jyeshtha Amavasya (June 15): An "extra" month in 2026, making this a rare and highly auspicious day for charity.

An "extra" month in 2026, making this a rare and highly auspicious day for charity. Sarva Pitru Amavasya (October 10): The most important day of the year for ancestral rites. If you cannot perform rituals monthly, doing them on this day covers the entire year.

The most important day of the year for ancestral rites. If you cannot perform rituals monthly, doing them on this day covers the entire year. Diwali Amavasya (November 9): Dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi; the transition from darkness to the "light" of the new year.

Rituals for Pitru Dosha Nivaran

Pitru Dosha is often described as a "karmic debt" of our ancestors. While today is a good day to start, these rituals are most effective when performed on any Amavasya.

Home Rituals (Simplified)

Tarpan: Mix water with black sesame seeds (kala til). Sit facing South and slowly pour the water through your fingers (over the thumb) into a bowl while thinking of your ancestors. Chant: "Om Pitru Devaya Namah."

Mix water with black sesame seeds (kala til). Sit facing South and slowly pour the water through your fingers (over the thumb) into a bowl while thinking of your ancestors. Chant: "Om Pitru Devaya Namah." Deep Daan: Light a mustard oil lamp (diya) under a Peepal tree in the evening. This tree is spiritually linked to ancestors.

Light a mustard oil lamp (diya) under a Peepal tree in the evening. This tree is spiritually linked to ancestors. The First Roti: While cooking, keep the first roti aside. Mix it with jaggery or ghee and feed it to a cow.

The "Pancha-Bali" Offering

On Amavasya, it is highly beneficial to feed five specific beings, as they are believed to carry your offerings to the ancestral realm:

Crows: Seen as messengers of the Pitrus.

Seen as messengers of the Pitrus. Dogs: Represent protection and the afterlife (linked to Ketu).

Represent protection and the afterlife (linked to Ketu). Cows: Considered the most sacred and pleasing to ancestors.

Considered the most sacred and pleasing to ancestors. Ants: Symbolise humble service and clearing of debt.

Symbolise humble service and clearing of debt. Brahmin/Needy: Offering a simple Sattvic meal (no onion/garlic) to a priest or someone in need.

Advanced Remedies

Narayan Bali Puja: For those with severe Pitru Dosha (often identified by constant obstacles in career or childbirth), a formal puja is recommended at holy sites like Trimbakeshwar (Nashik), Gaya, or Rameswaram.

For those with severe Pitru Dosha (often identified by constant obstacles in career or childbirth), a formal puja is recommended at holy sites like Trimbakeshwar (Nashik), Gaya, or Rameswaram. Mantra Chanting: Reciting the Pitru Gayatri Mantra or the Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra 108 times helps pacify unsettled energies.

Since the eclipse isn't visible in India, you don't need to discard cooked food or stay indoors. However, performing meditation or chanting the Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra during the eclipse hours (afternoon IST) is believed to provide 100x the spiritual merit due to the heightened cosmic energy.

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(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2026 05:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).