Holi, a Hindu festival of colours, will be celebrated on March 25, 2024, and is already sparking excitement among celebrants. It's time to raise the temperature on the streets with heart-touching music and festive spirit! People in states like Punjab and Uttar Pradesh play Holi to symbolise the beginning of spring and worship God for the harvest. It also marks the end of winter. Holi always remains incomplete if there is no right music to create the atmosphere. Listening to Bhojpuri music while enjoying the festival makes it even better. Look at the greatest Holi tunes that will set up the right mood. Holi 2024 Wishes in Hindi and Bhojpuri: WhatsApp Greetings, Phagua HD Images, Wallpapers and GIFs To Celebrate the Festival.

1. Mamla Chori Ke (2024)

The song "Maamla Chori Ka" is a Bhojpuri track that features Khesari Lal Yadav and Bhojpuri actress Sapna Chauhan. It was released on February 16th, 2024. You can enjoy this track while playing Holi festival and make the most of it. Grab some colours and enjoy the festival of Holi with this amazing Bhojpuri song. Khesari Lal Yadav is a superstar in Bhojpuri cinema and has featured in numerous Holi songs. You can listen to its famous "Sara Rara" tune here below:

2. Aso Ke Dalalka (2023)

Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh's popular song "Tu Lagave Lu Jab Lipstick ". Well the next Bhojpuri track for Holi is also one of its famous tracks as "Aso Ke Dalalka" released in 2023. It has the right beats to make you dance, and his songs will take the Holi celebrations to the next level. Here is its YouTube link:

3. Holi Ke Kabutar (2022)

Khesari Lal Yadav's Holi song, "Holi Ke Kabootar", was released in 2022. The song has high-energy, catchy lyrics and infectious beats, filling the festival of colours with joy and excitement. You can easily find this song on YouTube.

4.Rang Marchai Lekha Lage (2022)

This song is another Bhojpuri hit from the year 2022. This song has the perfect vibe for celebrating Holi. It's the kind of song that could bring joy to the celebration. The song is from the album "Rang Marchai Lekha Lage" sung by Ritesh Pandey and Shilpi Raj. With its infectious beats and catchy lyrics, this song will surely lift any party's mood.

5. Bhatar Aiehe Holi Ke Baad (2018)

This amazing Bhojpuri song by Khesari Lal Yadav is perfect for Holi. It has infectious beats and a lively vibe that will make you want to dance along. So, grab your bright Holi colours and get ready to groove to this awesome tune!

These songs are so energetic, with interesting lyrics and appealing sounds, that everyone can dance and have a good time. No Holi celebration is complete without some delectable 'Gujiya' &the company of your friends and family, and, of course, some foot-tapping music! Make this Holi memorable with fantastic food, company, and music!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2024 09:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).