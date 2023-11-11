Every year, National Education Day is observed across India on November 11 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. The day serves as an opportunity to remember Azad's contribution to laying the foundations of the education system in India and improving the country's current performance in the field of education. Azad was the first education minister of independent India, who served from August 15, 1947, until February 2, 1958. As National Education Day 2023 is celebrated on Saturday, here’s a compilation of National Education Day quotes and messages, National Education Day 2023 wishes, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Birth Anniversary 2023 pics, HD images, and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad pics, which you can share with your family and friends. Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Birth Anniversary 2023: On National Education Day, Look at Interesting Facts About India’s First Education Minister.

If you are looking for quotes on education online, we at LatestLY have compiled a set of quotes for National Education Day 2023 that you can share with your family and friends and celebrate this day.

National Education Day 2023 Quotes and Messages

National Education Day Wishes (File Image)

National Education Day 2023 Quotes and Messages

National Education Day Wishes (File Image)

National Education Day 2023 Quotes and Messages

National Education Day Wishes (File Image)

National Education Day 2023 Quotes and Messages

National Education Day Wishes (File Image)

National Education Day 2023 Quotes and Messages

National Education Day Wishes (File Image)

Azad was a staunch advocate of free and compulsory education for all, regardless of caste, creed, or religion. He played a crucial role in the development of education in India and worked towards the establishment of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the University Grants Commission (UGC). On September 11, 2008, the Ministry of Human Resource Development decided to commemorate the birthday of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on November 11 every year by recalling his contribution to the cause of education in India. National Education Day has been observed since then. All educational institutions in the country mark the day with seminars, symposia, essay writing, competitions, and workshops showcasing the importance of literacy and the nation's commitment to all aspects of education.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 11, 2023 08:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).