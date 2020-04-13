Pana Sankranti 2020 HD Images and Wishes: Celebrate Odia New Year With WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIFs and Messages on Maha Vishuba Sankranti

Happy Pana Sankranti Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Pana Sankranti! Also known as Maha Vishuba Sankranti, this day is celebrated as the traditional new year day festival. The day is extremely auspicious for the Buddhists and Hindus in Odisha, India and the festival date is celebrated in the sync of the solar cycle of the lunisolar calendar as the first day of the traditional solar month of Mesha. In simpler terms, as per the Hindu Panchang, on the day Sun God is said to enter Aries and hence the Sankranti is celebrated. In Odisha, it is called the Pana Sankranti and also the Odiya New Year & Nau Barsa festival. Just like the new year, people wish each other of Nau Barsa or new year.

Today, April 13 Pana Sankranti is celebrated with great zeal and fervour. On this occasion, the people of Odisha send each other hearty wishes of Pana Sankranti and New Year. Also, rituals have it to drink sorbet made of fruits especially bael which is known as bael Panna, curd, sattu, other items on this day. It is celebrated by different names in different parts of India. Where Baisakhi is celebrated in North India. At the same time, Vishu is celebrated in Kerala and Puthandu in Tamil Nadu on this day. While Bohag Bihu is celebrated in Assam.

However, this year due to the lockdown, people are celebrating Pana Sankranti and New Year by staying in their homes and staying safe from the coronavirus. However, you can send best wishes to your friends and relatives by sending these messages, HD images and wishes on Pana Sankranti and New Year. If you want, you can also make these messages your WhatsApp or Facebook status. The auspicious occasion is celebrated by sharing warm wishes of Odia New Year 2020 to all the people observing Pana Sankranti. Here are some of those messages and SMS to sed your loved ones on this day:

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let This New Year Be One, Where All Your Dreams Come Alive, So With a Delightful Heart, Put a Start to This Year Anew. Wishing You a Happy, Prosperous Odia New Year Ahead. Happy Pana Sankranti 2020

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aao milakar jashn manaayen, Pana sankraanti ka, Bhed-bhaav ko tyaag Karen, banaayen paryaavaran shaanti ka! Happy Pana Sankranti 2020!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Maha Bisuba Sankranti Ra Subhakamana. Happy Odia New Year 2020!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hope You Are Blessed With Peace, Prosperity, and Good Time on Maha Vishuba Sankranti. Happy Pana Sankranti.

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Yaaden aksar hoti hai satane ke lie, koi rooth jaata hai phir maan jaane ke lie, rishte nibhaana koi mushkil to nahi, bas dilo mein pyaar chaahie use nibhaane ke lie. Happy Pana Sankranti.

To celebrate the day Bela Pana is prepared in every household. This is a traditional refreshing drink made from bael fruit pulp, in the month of Chaitra and Baishakh. Apart from having several other health benefits, it is an antidote for sunstroke. Odia New Year is almost incomplete without the refreshing drink!