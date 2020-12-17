UN Arabic Language Day 2020 Details: The UN Arabic Day, also popularly known as World Arabic Day, is observed around the globe annually. The event is celebrated in many countries, especially in those which people speak the Arabian language. Also, a lot of the United Nations (UN) member States observe this event as a gesture of solidarity. If you are looking for more interesting details about the observance of UN Arabic Language Day 2020, when it is celebrated, what’s is history, significance, and more, then look no further, as you have reached the right spot. Hindi Becomes the Third Official Court Language of Abu Dhabi Apart From English and Arabic.

What is the date of UN Arabic Language Day 2020?

The occasion of UN Arabic Language Day 2020 will be observed on December 18, like it is done every year. This year the World Arabic Day will fall on Friday.

What is the history of UN Arabic Language Day?

The first observance of UN Arabic Language Day took place in the year 2010. It was in the same year when the UNESCO had established this event aiming to ‘celebrate multilingualism and cultural diversity and promote the equal use of all the 6 official languages in the UN and all its branches’.

The UNESCO marked the date, i.e., December 18, as UN Arabic Language Day, because it was on this date in the year 1973, the UN General Assembly had approved the Arabic language as one of the official languages of the UN.

What is the theme of UN Arabic Language Day 2020?

Every year, the global event of UN Arabic Language Day is observed under a specific theme or a topic. The UN has said that the official theme for UN Arabic Language Day 2020 will be ‘Arabic Language Academies: Necessity or Luxury?’

What is the significance of observing UN Arabic Language Day?

Arabic is one of the most spoken languages in the world currently. Statistically, more than 290 million people across 22 countries, speak the Arabic language on a daily basis. The Arabic language is one of the greatest symbols of cultural heritage and diversity of humanity.

The usage of the Arabic language in various forms of art, literature, poetry, songs, philosophy, architecture, etc. has shed light on countless artefacts and incidents of world history. Arabic has been a string of knowledge which has weaved a number of cultures, communities, and their rich heritage in itself and showcased its cultural diversity in several forms.

As December 18 nears, we at LatestLY, wish you all a very Happy UN Arabic Language Day 2020. We hope you celebrate the rich culture of the Arabic language by indulging in the widely available Arabic content, pieces of art, literature, etc.

