CA from India, CPA in Canada

Hi. I’m Jaspreet Gill. A qualified Chartered Accountant from India. Now, a CPA in Canada. Born in Delhi, I am now living in Ontario with my family.

Immigrating in my 40s

My drawback from the beginning was that of beginning with my immigration in my 40s. But, where I lost out on the age factor, I made up with the added years of work experience. An eventful journey, but worth it all in the end.

Top Takeaways from My Journey

Always follow your instinct

Don’t take immigration advice from everyone

Online research should be done with caution

Moving to Canada is definitely worth it

It had already been over 10 years that I had been working with PWC [Pricewaterhouse Coopers Private Limited] as an Associate – Direct Tax.

Working in the highly-competitive functional area or accounts and finance, I had gradually worked my way to a reasonably secure career.

Why did I decide to migrate to Canada

Immigrating to Canada was a purely family-motivated issue.

At the time of my marriage, my wife’s real sister was already living in Ontario. Her husband had floated a start-up way back then.

When that sister’s group-up daughter got married a few years ago, we were invited to come to Canada as a visitor and join in the celebration.

Our trip to Canada was what actually set the ball rolling, so to speak.

To be honest, I was apprehensive about beginning the Canada immigration process at a late age.

Offline research

I did ask around. Most of the people advised me against going ahead. Don’t get me wrong, I did ask the right people. Right from my colleagues, ex-classmates, relatives, friends, and neighbours. I asked as many people as I could find.

People, that is, with even a remote connection to Canada. I wanted real accounts from actual people, not some random online accounts that could not be personally verified by me.

Online research

I also take the time to go over the online accounts, posted by others that had made it successfully from India to Canada. I also read up all that I could find on Canada visa scams, so that I could be aware of all that should be avoided in the Canada immigration process.

Surprising for me was to see that certain things can actually get you banned from Canada immigration!! A friend had shared the link on social media and it came to be the right thing for me at the right time.

Getting professionals on-board

This is when I decided to get professional on board.

By this time and through my own research, I had come to the conclusion that immigration was something that it is better to be done professionally.

I wanted to get it right the first time. At my age, I was 42 years old at the time of applying, I could not take a laidback approach.

Thankfully, the immigration consultant that I approached at Y-Axis turned out to be more enthusiastic than I expected.

My consultant actually suggested some good ways of ensuring that I could get through to Canada, despite my age.

He suggested to me to explore the Provincial Nominee Program of Canada. But first, he asked me to make my Express Entry profile with Canada’s IRCC.

Availing the Y-Axis Advantage

The very first service that I signed up for was to have my CV made as per the current international standards. I signed up for the International Resume service with Y-Axis.

I also took up LinkedIn Marketing service.

Cutting it short, with my ‘upgraded’ CV, I did manage to get a job in Canada from India.

The pandemic hurdle

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic happened while my application was under processing.

When the international travel restrictions were imposed by Canada on March 18, my Express Entry profile was in the pool of candidates, with around 9 months remaining in validity at that time.

An Express Entry profile is valid for 12 months from the date of creation. Age is one of the factors considered to determine the 65-point eligibility calculation for Canada immigration via Express Entry as a skilled worker.

Of the maximum 12 points available that can be secured under the age factor, with my age of 42 years, I managed to get 5 points.

The ages of 18 years to 35 years gets a candidate the maximum of 12 points for age.

Becoming a nominee

When making my Express Entry profile, I had mentioned my interest in settling within Ontario after getting my Canadian permanent residence.

Even despite the COVID-19 situation, provinces in Canada continued to hold PNP draws. After some time, I managed to secure a nomination through the Ontario PNP.

After securing a provincial nomination, I did get an invitation to apply for Canada PR by IRCC.

COPR exempt from travel ban

Even with the travel ban, those with a confirmation of their permanent residence, also called COPR, were allowed to travel to Canada.

Canada with family

Now, I’m in Canada with my family. Travelling to Canada, wearing a PPE suit all during the flight, was another experience for me.

Anyway, all’s well that ends well. I did manage to get Canada PR in my 40s. It is indeed possible. And also worth it too.

Suggestions