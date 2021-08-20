With the endless opportunities the world of skincare has created, businesses and individuals alike were bound to find unique ways to grow their brands. Skincare industry has opened many doors for individuals and companies to help them create an audience and make the most of it. Social Entrepreneur Sam Desalu has already taken it upon himself and started Desalu Naturals, a company that offers 100% natural skincare products that diminish the appearance of acne scarring over time and helps to decrease signs of aging while nurturing the skin to look it’s best.

The continued growth of skincare products coupled with a rise in the popularity of social media has opened up a world of new economic opportunities for companies. The novel acne product by Desalu Naturals has become increasingly appealing, and is growing exponentially every month. Companies and individual entrepreneurs alike are fighting to get to the front and tap into this new field. One young entrepreneur has recently stood out from the eager masses, Sam Desalu. And Desalu isn't just working in the acne skincare market, he's shaping the market himself.

Desalu Naturals’ humble beginnings happened unintentionally. While volunteering in Kampala, Uganda in 2016. Desalu witnessed the hardships faced by women and young girls who could not afford the proper hygiene products when they started their menstrual cycles. His solution to the problem was simple, to create a for-profit business that was sustainable and not reliant on donations. Sam’s, God-given vision soon turned into a business idea that provided a powerful foundation for Desalu Naturals. In a short span of time, Desalu has done work far beyond his age. In fact, he already holds the keys to his own empire.

Desalu’s background illustrates just how passionate and talented he is. Seemingly living on a fasttrack, he’s grown up knowing how to bring eye-catching value to the table while still being attentive to detail. Desalu Naturals recently secured distribution with the largest distributor of multicultural brands. This partnership will see Desalu Naturals in stores nationwide before the end of the year. The exciting part is that it will be able to give back to those in need on a bigger scale.

Now a successful businessman, Desalu has created a brand-building machine of which he is the chief operator and has access to an ever-growing international network. As the skincare industry continues to evolve it is clear that it will require initiative and hard work from those who wish to stay on top. One thing is for sure, however the space changes, it is certain that Sam Desalu and Desalu Naturals will be there.