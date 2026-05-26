From Sandalwood Icons to Foreign Diplomats: How a Chikkamagaluru Coffee Estate Became Karnataka’s Most Talked-About Luxury Address

CHIKKAMAGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA — In recent months, The Silver Sky Hotels & Resorts has welcomed an unusually diverse guest roster — one that speaks louder than any star rating. Acclaimed Kannada film actors Sadhukokila, Tara Anuradha, Dolly Dhananjay, and Rangayana Raghu have retreated to the property's 10-acre coffee estate. Delegates from foreign embassies in India have chosen it for family stays — a testament to the resort's rare ability to offer both diplomatic discretion and the warmth of a true family retreat. And a growing stream of international travellers — drawn by word-of-mouth and the resort's rising global reputation — are making Chikkamagaluru a destination they'd previously never considered.

What draws Karnataka's most recognised faces, senior political figures, and foreign diplomats to the same address? Not spectacle. Not a billboard campaign. Simply the rare promise of 10 acres of uninterrupted coffee-country solitude — and a resort quietly confident enough to let that speak for itself.

Celebrated as the premier luxury resort near Chikkamagaluru, The Silver Sky now presents its signature 2-Day Itinerary for Chikkamagaluru — a curated, door-to-door experience that transforms a weekend getaway into an unforgettable exploration of one of Karnataka's finest destinations. Designed for couples, families, and solo explorers alike, this immersive 2-night, 3-day package weaves together the best places in Chikkamagaluru: heritage temples, mountain summits, thundering waterfalls, and the warm hospitality of a resort that lives and breathes the landscape surrounding it.

Why Chikkamagaluru? India's Coffee Capital Reimagined

Nestled in the Western Ghats at an elevation ranging from 2,950 to 6,332 feet, Chikkamagaluru is the birthplace of coffee in India. Legend has it that the Sufi saint Baba Budan smuggled seven coffee beans from Yemen in the 17th century, planting them on hills that today define a landscape of extraordinary beauty — a mosaic of coffee and cardamom estates, silver-hued forests, thundering falls, and peaks that pierce the clouds.

For travellers seeking places near Chikkamagaluru with cultural depth, natural drama, and creature comforts in equal measure, the answer is singular: begin and end at The Silver Sky. Positioned just 10 minutes from Chikkamagaluru Main City, this celebrated resort serves as the ideal launchpad for every adventure this region has to offer.

DAY 01 —Arrival via Heritage Wonders: Bangalore to Chikkamagaluru

The journey from Bangalore to Chikkamagaluru is not merely a drive — it is a prologue to everything that follows. The Silver Sky's curated itinerary transforms the 250-km route into a cultural odyssey, with two of South India's most extraordinary heritage sites as waypoints.

Shravanabelagola — The Colossus of Jain Devotion (~145 km / 2.5 hrs) Rising with timeless authority from atop Vindhyagiri Hill, the 57-foot monolithic statue of Lord Bahubali at Shravanabelagola is the world's tallest monolithic stone sculpture — carved

from a single granite rock and commanding reverence for over a thousand years. One of the most visited Jain pilgrimage sites in South India, it offers travellers a profound first chapter to their Chikkamagaluru journey — a meeting of artistry, devotion, and sheer human ambition.

Halebidu — UNESCO World Heritage Hoysala Masterpiece (~80 km / 1.5 hrs) Halebidu's Hoysaleshwara Temple stands as arguably the finest example of Hoysala craftsmanship on earth. This magnificent 12th-century twin-shrine temple features an unbroken frieze of over 240 elephants, intricate celestial dancers, and mythological narratives carved in breathtaking detail. The Sacred Ensembles of the Hoysala were

inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2023 — India's 42nd UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Arriving in Chikkamagaluru by evening, guests are welcomed by The Silver Sky's signature warm hospitality. An unhurried check-in, a stroll through the resort's coffee plantation paths as dusk settles over the estate, and a sumptuous dinner at The Silver Spoon restaurant complete the first day in the most graceful fashion imaginable.

DAY 02 — The Roof of Karnataka: Peaks, Waterfalls & Wilderness

Day Two is Chikkamagaluru at its most spectacular. Post-breakfast at The Silver Sky, embark on a full-day exploration of the best places in Chikkamagaluru — Karnataka's most exhilarating mountain terrain and its most thundering waterfalls.

Mullayanagiri — Karnataka's Highest Peak (6,317 ft) The crown jewel among places to visit in Chikkamagaluru in 2 days, Mullayanagiri reigns as the highest peak in Karnataka at 6,317 feet above sea level. A dramatic ascent of approximately 500 stone steps leads to a summit where a small Shiva temple stands sentinel over views of extraordinary scale — undulating coffee estates, distant valleys, and the blue sweep of the Western Ghats stretching to every horizon.

Baba Budangiri (Datta Peetha) — Sacred Summit & Scenic Drive The second-highest peak in Karnataka, Baba Budangiri holds deep spiritual significance for both Hindu and Muslim communities, making it a place of remarkable religious harmony. The drive to the summit is considered among the most scenic in the region, with mist-laced forest roads winding through estates of cardamom and coffee. From the top, shared

jeeps ferry visitors onward to the mystical Manikyadhara Falls, cascading through dense jungle.

Jhari Falls (Buttermilk Falls) — Chikkamagaluru’s Most Celebrated Cascade Jhari Falls is one of the most iconic places near Chikkamagaluru and arguably the region's most photographed waterfall. Vehicles are parked on the main road while a local jeep navigates 3–4 kilometres of exhilarating off-road terrain through dense forest — an experience that sharpens anticipation for the cascade that awaits.

By evening, return to The Silver Sky for a well-deserved afternoon at leisure. The resort's swimming pool, The Smudge Spa's signature Ayurvedic treatments, and the convivial atmosphere of The Silver Peg bar offer the perfect counterbalance to a day spent conquering Karnataka's heights.

DAY 03 — A Temple Masterpiece & Farewell to the Hills

Belur — The Chennakeshava Temple & the Jewel of Hoysala Architecture The 12th-century Chennakeshava Temple at Belur is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and took over 100 years to construct — its star-shaped plinth, exquisitely carved bracket figures (Madanikas), celestial musicians, and narrative friezes a living encyclopaedia of Hoysala artistry. A knowledgeable guide is warmly recommended to unlock the full depth of story woven into every panel of stone.

As the journey concludes and the hills of Chikkamagaluru recede in the rearview mirror, guests carry with them not merely photographs, but a lived experience of Karnataka's rarest treasures — curated, comfortable, and forever memorable.

Your Luxury Base: Why Resorts in Chikkamagaluru Yield to The Silver Sky

Among all resorts in Chikkamagaluru, The Silver Sky occupies a singular position. Set across a 10-acre working coffee estate just 10 minutes from the city centre, it offers an immersive world of emerald plantation trails, silver-canopied forest paths, and curated resort living that elevates every moment of a guest's stay.

Accommodation — Four signature categories: the forest-facing Coffee Cottage for intimate retreats; the Coffee Cottage with Balcony for panoramic estate views; the spacious Silver Ignots for extended stays and corporate guests; and the opulent Serenity Suites — the pinnacle of in-resort luxury, featuring private patios and bespoke finishes.

Dining — The Silver Spoon restaurant presents an evolving multi-cuisine menu celebrating Malnad flavours alongside continental and pan-Indian preparations. The Silver Peg, the resort's curated bar and lounge, is best experienced at sunset as the Chikkamagaluru hills dissolve into a copper horizon.

Wellness & Recreation — The Smudge Spa offers expert Ayurvedic and global wellness treatments in a serene, purpose-built sanctuary. The swimming pool, gymnasium, and complimentary Coffee Plantation Trail tour complete the resort's leisure offering.

Package Details: 2 Nights, 3 Days — Pricing & Inclusions

(GST inclusive | Valid till 19th December 2026 | Price for 2 guests)

Room Category Innova Crysta Sedan Car Coffee Cottage (No Balcony) ₹53,000 ₹45,000 Coffee Cottage (With Balcony) ₹55,000 ₹47,000 Silver Ignots ₹60,000 ₹52,000 Serenity Suites ₹70,000 ₹62,000

Extra Adult (above 12 yrs): ₹8,000 | Extra Child (6–12 yrs): ₹6,000

Inclusions: Two nights' accommodation · Daily breakfast & dinner at The Silver Spoon · Bangalore pick-up & drop-off inclusive of all toll charges · Complimentary Coffee Plantation Trail tour

Exclusions: Entry fees to tourist attractions · Additional local vehicles for Jhari Falls, Hebbe Falls, Mullayanagiri & Manikyadhara Falls routes · Meals beyond specified · Guide charges at heritage sites

"Our guests don't check in — they disappear into 10 acres of coffee forest and come back to themselves. We built The Silver Sky because we believed Chikkamagaluru deserved a resort as extraordinary as the land it sits on.

That's not a hospitality concept. That's a conviction.

— M.P. Chethan, Founder, The Silver Sky Hotels & Resorts

About The Silver Sky Hotels & Resorts

The Silver Sky Hotels & Resorts is a premium luxury property set on a working coffee estate at SY No. 449/2,3,4, Kalledevarapura, Kaimara PO, Chikkamagaluru — 577101, Karnataka, India. Positioned just 10 minutes from Chikkamagaluru Main City, it is widely regarded as the leading luxury resort near Chikkamagaluru for both leisure and corporate stays. Offering signature cottages and suites, multi-cuisine dining, a curated lounge, The Smudge Spa, premium event venues, swimming pool, gymnasium, and complimentary Coffee Plantation Trail tours, The Silver Sky delivers an unparalleled standard of hospitality amid one of Karnataka's finest natural landscapes.

Website: www.thesilversky.in Phone: +91 99 0066 0014 | +91 63 6697 1463 Email: info@thesilversky.in Address: Kalledevarapura, Kaimara PO, Chikkamagaluru — 577101, Karnataka

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