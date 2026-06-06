Did Sourav Ganguly Ask Yusuf Pathan To Quit As MP To Vacate Seat for Mamata Banerjee? Ex-Cricketer Fact Checks Fake Claim

Former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly has denied reports claiming he was approached by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) to persuade Baharampur MP Yusuf Pathan to resign so that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee could contest a Lok Sabha by-election. Ganguly described the claims as "completely false" and said the report was published in "reckless disregard of the truth".

The controversy stems from a report published in a Bengali daily that speculated on Banerjee's possible return to electoral politics through a parliamentary by-election following her defeat in the West Bengal Assembly election, where she lost her own seat to political rival Suvendu Adhikari.

At the centre of the debate is a report suggesting that Banerjee could consider entering Parliament through a Lok Sabha by-election as part of a political comeback strategy. According to the report, the TMC was examining the possibility of a by-election from the Baharampur Lok Sabha constituency in Murshidabad district.

The seat gained prominence in the 2024 Lok Sabha election after former cricketer Yusuf Pathan defeated veteran Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, a result widely viewed as a major upset.

Why Baharampur Was Mentioned

The report claimed the TMC viewed Baharampur as a potentially favourable constituency because Muslims, considered a key support base for the party, account for an estimated 50-52% of the constituency's population.

It further alleged that the party sought Ganguly's help in conveying a message to Pathan and encouraging him to vacate the seat if Banerjee decided to contest a by-election. However, no official confirmation of such a plan has been issued by the TMC or Banerjee.

Ganguly Rejects Claims

As the report sparked political discussion across West Bengal, Ganguly issued a detailed statement on Saturday rejecting the allegations. The former cricket captain said the claims linking him to any effort to facilitate Banerjee's entry into Parliament were "completely false". He also criticised the publication of the report, describing it as being made in "reckless disregard of the truth".

The report surfaced amid separate speculation regarding unrest within the TMC's parliamentary ranks. Sources have told India Today TV that 23 TMC MPs were in touch with a rebel camp reportedly led by Ritabrata Banerjee.

While those claims have added to political chatter surrounding the party, there has been no official statement from the TMC confirming any organised rebellion within its parliamentary wing.

For now, Ganguly's categorical denial has shifted attention back to the original report and the questions surrounding Banerjee's future electoral plans, which remain unconfirmed.

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