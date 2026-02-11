Angel Nujhat '12-Minute' Viral Video Link is a New Cyber Scam: Fact Check

A massive wave of "viral video" cyber scams is continuing its sweep across South Asia, with cybercriminal syndicates relentlessly targeting the digital footprints of regional internet users. Recently, search trends have spiked heavily for an "Angel Nujhat 12 Minute Viral Video," or "Angel Nuzhat 12 Minute Viral Video." as the influencer goes by the name @angelnujhat.07 on TikTok. The surge in interest has been so immense that regional news and blog portals have begun reporting on the phenomenon, with wrong spelling falling for the Google Trends. However, while news sites are simply covering the search trends, malicious posts on Telegram, Facebook, and X (Twitter) are actively exploiting the hype, directing curious users to shady, third-party links.

Is there any truth to this new scandal, or is it part of a larger, coordinated attack? Here is our in-depth fact-check and cybersecurity warning regarding the Angel Nujhat viral trend.

The "Angel Nujhat 12-Minute" Leaked Video

The Claim: A full, unedited 12-minute private video of a TikTok creator named Angel Nujhat (Nuzhat) is actively circulating online.

The Fact Check: FALSE (It is a "Ghost File"). Cybersecurity experts tracking this syndicate refer to this tactic as a "Ghost File." There is no verified 12-minute explicit video of Angel Nujhat (Nuzhat). The short teaser clips being circulated on social media to promote the link are often completely unrelated videos, stolen footage of lookalikes, or AI-generated deepfakes. The specific "12-minute" timestamp is a psychological trick used by hackers; a precise number makes the file sound authentic and unedited, driving much higher click-through rates. Blogs and local news websites reporting on these keywords are merely documenting the controversy and the search volume; they do not host the illicit video. The actual danger lies in the shortened links shared in the comment sections of Instagram, Facebook or via Telegram groups. When a user clicks these social media links promising a "Play" or "Download" button, they are hit with a "Bait-and-Switch" trap.

Background Context: The "Viral Videos with Specific Timestamp" Blueprint

To understand the Angel Nujhat (Nuzhat) hoax, it helps to look at the immediate history of these cyber attacks. This scam uses the same operational blueprint as the recent hoax surrounding Bangladeshi actress Arohi Mim's alleged "3 Minute 24 Second" leaked clip. Arohi Mim '3 Minutes 24 Seconds' Viral Video is The New Trap Link.

In the Arohi Mim case, the "3:24" teaser clips circulating online were proven to be grainy behind-the-scenes (BTS) footage from her old dramas, repurposed to look scandalous. The syndicate simply assigned a highly specific timestamp to bait curious netizens. The Angel Nujhat (Nuzhat) "12-minute" trend is a direct continuation of this psychological tactic using a precise time to validate a fake scandal.

The Real Danger Behind Viral Video Leaks: Malware & Illegal Betting Traps

The social media links exploiting the name of Angel Nujhat (Nuzhat) are not designed to share a video. Instead, they execute malicious actions:

Malware Downloads: These links frequently prompt the user to "Update Video Player" to watch the 12-minute clip, which secretly installs spyware or adware onto their mobile device.

Betting App APKs: Just like the previous Arohi Mim trap, these links often redirect users to download APK installers for illegal offshore gambling and wagering apps, specifically targeting users in Bangladesh and India.

Phishing Redirects: Users are routinely redirected to fake social media login pages to steal their usernames and passwords.

A Franchised Cybertrap Targeting South Asia With Viral Video Scam

The sudden emergence of the TikToker Angel Nujhat (Nuzhat) 12-minute viral video is not an isolated incident; it is the latest chapter in a highly organised, franchised cybercrime playbook targeting South Asian internet users. Just as we saw with the recent Arohi Mim "3:24" hoax, which weaponised a popular Bangladeshi actress's name to distribute illegal betting apps, the Angel Nujhat (Nuzhat) scandal is built on the same psychological foundation. The cyber syndicate simply rotates the names of regional influencers, assigns a highly specific timestamp (like 12 minutes or 3:24) to create a false sense of authenticity, and watches as curiosity drives millions of clicks. From 'Gold Medalist' Zyan Cabrera to '19 Minute 34 Second' Payal Gaming Viral Videos: Asian Female Influencers Used as Bait.

The reality is stark: The 12-minute Angel Nujhat (Nuzhat) video is a "Ghost File." It does not exist.

Local blogs and news websites are merely reporting on the massive search trends, while the true danger lies in the shortened links flooding the comment sections of such blogs, Instagram, Facebook and Telegram. These links are engineered to execute a "bait-and-switch" manoeuvre. By clicking "Download Full Video," you are not accessing a scandal; you are voluntarily opening the door to malicious APK installers, invasive spyware, and fake social media login pages designed to steal your credentials.

To stay safe online, the rule is simple: A highly specific timestamp attached to a "leaked video" is the signature of a bot network. Do not click the links, do not download third-party video players, and protect your digital footprint by recognising these manufactured hoaxes for the cyber traps they truly are.

DISCLAIMER: This article is strictly for informational and educational purposes to raise awareness about the said topic.

LatestLY DO NOT host, distribute, or provide links to sexually explicit content, leaked videos, or pirated material. Any search terms or keywords mentioned are solely for the purpose of explaining the viral trend and its associated dangers. We strongly condemn the circulation of non-consensual intimate imagery (NCII) and advise all readers to refrain from searching for or sharing such content, as doing so may lead to severe legal consequences.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (LatestLY Editorial). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : A full, unedited 12-minute private video of a TikTok creator named Angel Nujhat (Nuzhat) is actively circulating online. Conclusion : FALSE. Cybersecurity experts tracking this syndicate refer to this tactic as a Ghost File. There is no verified 12-minute explicit video of Angel Nujhat (Nuzhat). The short teaser clips being circulated on social media to promote the link are often completely unrelated videos, stolen footage of lookalikes, or AI-generated deepfakes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2026 01:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).