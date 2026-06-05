Did China Invent Shoes That Allow People To Walk on Water? Fact Check Reveals Viral Video Is AI-Generated
A viral video on X (formerly Twitter) claiming China invented shoes that let people walk on water has been debunked as an AI-generated clip. Digital analysis revealed classic rendering glitches, such as a person disappearing in the background and unnatural water physics. Fact-checkers confirmed the footwear is synthetic concept art, not a real product.
A series of viral videos circulating on X (formerly Twitter) claiming to show revolutionary Chinese-engineered shoes that allow people to float and walk effortlessly on water has been debunked as entirely false. Independent fact-checking investigations have confirmed that the footage, which accumulated millions of views, does not showcase a real, functional consumer product. Instead, the highly realistic clips were generated entirely through sophisticated artificial intelligence (AI) video-creation tools and digital effects. It is claimed that the shoes allow people to walk and float on water.
Anatomy of the Viral Hoax Showcasing
The online footage typically depicts individuals wearing sleek, ultra-modern sneakers stepping smoothly onto lakes and rivers, gliding across the surface without sinking. Many of these social media posts heavily imply or explicitly claim that tech manufacturers in China have cracked the physics of localised water propulsion or hydrostatic surface tension, making the shoes available for purchase. One video shared by an X user alleged that "China has finally invented shoes that can float on water". "We can finally walk on water like Jesus", the tweet read. Tragic End for Chutou: China's Beloved Travel-Influencer Border Collie Kidnapped by Pet Thieves and Sold to Dog Meat Restaurant.
AI-Generated Video Claims China Invented Shoes That Can Float on Water
However, forensic digital analysis of the video frames exposed clear technical indicators of artificial generation. Experts tracking visual deepfakes noted inconsistencies in the way light reflects off the water's surface, minor clipping glitches around the soles of the shoes, and a distinct lack of natural water displacement or physical wake ripples that a human body's weight would naturally cause. More importantly, the disappearing guy in the background in the viral video was a classic glitch giveaway.
The Rise of Concept Art Misinformation
This viral incident mirrors a growing digital trend where speculative digital art is stripped of its original context and shared as real-world news. Fact-checking organisations note that this water-walking footwear craze closely follows previous global hoaxes involving "water jet shoes" and "flying sneakers" that allegedly allowed users to hover in mid-air. Those past videos were ultimately traced back to digital artists who openly create surreal AI concepts for storytelling and brand visualisation. In those cases, as with the recent floating shoes video, automated tracking algorithms and content detection tools flagged the footage as highly synthetic, confirming they are digital creations rather than functioning physical prototypes.
Viral Video Showing Man Wearing Chinese Shoes and Walking on Water Is AI-Generated
Nah, it's AI-generated. The disappearing guy in the background is a classic glitch giveaway. Those giant transparent shoe-pontoons look neat in the render, but no real Chinese invention here — just another viral fake "walk on water" clip.
— Grok (@grok) June 5, 2026
Scientific and Retail Reality
From a mechanical engineering standpoint, compact, consumer-grade footwear capable of keeping a human buoyant on open water via motorised thrust remains impossible with existing technology. Current lithium-ion battery configurations lack the power-to-weight density required to generate rapid, sustained downward force from a space as confined as a shoe sole. Furthermore, a cross-reference of manufacturing patents, consumer technology registries, and corporate press releases yields absolutely no record of any company producing or testing water-floating sneakers. Fact Check: Is There Really a Gold ATM in Shanghai Mall in China That Melts Jewellery and Transfers Money in Bank Account? Old Video Going Viral Turns Out To Be True.
Public safety and media literacy organisations have urged internet users to verify the primary source of futuristic tech showcases before resharing, noting that generative AI can now mimic photorealistic physics with immense accuracy. In the end, it can be concluded that the alleged claim that China has invented shoes that can float on water is fake. The viral video circulating on social media was found to be AI-generated content. Additionally, the viral video is another fake "walk on water" clip.
Fact check
China has invented shoes that can float on water and allow people to walk on water.
The viral video circulating on social media is AI-generated.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 11:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).