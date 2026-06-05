Did China Invent Shoes That Allow People To Walk on Water? Fact Check Reveals Viral Video Is AI-Generated

A series of viral videos circulating on X (formerly Twitter) claiming to show revolutionary Chinese-engineered shoes that allow people to float and walk effortlessly on water has been debunked as entirely false. Independent fact-checking investigations have confirmed that the footage, which accumulated millions of views, does not showcase a real, functional consumer product. Instead, the highly realistic clips were generated entirely through sophisticated artificial intelligence (AI) video-creation tools and digital effects. It is claimed that the shoes allow people to walk and float on water.

Anatomy of the Viral Hoax Showcasing

The online footage typically depicts individuals wearing sleek, ultra-modern sneakers stepping smoothly onto lakes and rivers, gliding across the surface without sinking. Many of these social media posts heavily imply or explicitly claim that tech manufacturers in China have cracked the physics of localised water propulsion or hydrostatic surface tension, making the shoes available for purchase. One video shared by an X user alleged that "China has finally invented shoes that can float on water". "We can finally walk on water like Jesus", the tweet read. Tragic End for Chutou: China's Beloved Travel-Influencer Border Collie Kidnapped by Pet Thieves and Sold to Dog Meat Restaurant.

AI-Generated Video Claims China Invented Shoes That Can Float on Water

AI-generated video goes viral on social media (Photo Credits: X/@nikokadiKE)

However, forensic digital analysis of the video frames exposed clear technical indicators of artificial generation. Experts tracking visual deepfakes noted inconsistencies in the way light reflects off the water's surface, minor clipping glitches around the soles of the shoes, and a distinct lack of natural water displacement or physical wake ripples that a human body's weight would naturally cause. More importantly, the disappearing guy in the background in the viral video was a classic glitch giveaway.

The Rise of Concept Art Misinformation

This viral incident mirrors a growing digital trend where speculative digital art is stripped of its original context and shared as real-world news. Fact-checking organisations note that this water-walking footwear craze closely follows previous global hoaxes involving "water jet shoes" and "flying sneakers" that allegedly allowed users to hover in mid-air. Those past videos were ultimately traced back to digital artists who openly create surreal AI concepts for storytelling and brand visualisation. In those cases, as with the recent floating shoes video, automated tracking algorithms and content detection tools flagged the footage as highly synthetic, confirming they are digital creations rather than functioning physical prototypes.

Viral Video Showing Man Wearing Chinese Shoes and Walking on Water Is AI-Generated

Nah, it's AI-generated. The disappearing guy in the background is a classic glitch giveaway. Those giant transparent shoe-pontoons look neat in the render, but no real Chinese invention here — just another viral fake "walk on water" clip. — Grok (@grok) June 5, 2026

Scientific and Retail Reality

From a mechanical engineering standpoint, compact, consumer-grade footwear capable of keeping a human buoyant on open water via motorised thrust remains impossible with existing technology. Current lithium-ion battery configurations lack the power-to-weight density required to generate rapid, sustained downward force from a space as confined as a shoe sole. Furthermore, a cross-reference of manufacturing patents, consumer technology registries, and corporate press releases yields absolutely no record of any company producing or testing water-floating sneakers. Fact Check: Is There Really a Gold ATM in Shanghai Mall in China That Melts Jewellery and Transfers Money in Bank Account? Old Video Going Viral Turns Out To Be True.

Public safety and media literacy organisations have urged internet users to verify the primary source of futuristic tech showcases before resharing, noting that generative AI can now mimic photorealistic physics with immense accuracy. In the end, it can be concluded that the alleged claim that China has invented shoes that can float on water is fake. The viral video circulating on social media was found to be AI-generated content. Additionally, the viral video is another fake "walk on water" clip.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

Fact check

Claim : China has invented shoes that can float on water and allow people to walk on water. Conclusion : The viral video circulating on social media is AI-generated. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 11:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).