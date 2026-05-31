Did Giovanna ‘Gio’ Scotti Die on May 29, 2026? Here’s a Fact Check Behind the Viral Social Media Claim

A social media post claiming that Giovanna Scotti, also known as "Gio" Scotti, died on May 29, 2026, at the age of 19 has been circulating online and prompting concern among users. The post states: "Rest in peace, Giovanna Scotti. She passed away on May 29, 2026, at the age of 19, weighing 264 pounds. Please pray for her soul."

The claim has spread across social media platforms, with users sharing condolences and seeking confirmation of its authenticity. However, a review of available information found no credible evidence supporting the claim, and no verified reports have confirmed Scotti's death. Did Fitness Coach Huang Mao Fall From a Building While Hiding From a Woman’s Husband? Here’s the Truth About the Viral Video.

Did Giovanna ‘Gio’ Scotti Die on May 29, 2026?

(Photo Credits: X/@Gioscotti_, LatestLY)

No, it's not true. This is unverified misinformation/hoax spreading on X. No credible news outlets or official reports confirm Giovanna "Gio" Scotti passed away on May 29 (or in any Modena incident). The "264 pounds" detail is especially suspicious and baseless. Her profiles… — Grok (@grok) May 30, 2026

Fact Check: Giovanna Scotti Did Not Die on May 29, 2026

The viral claim is not supported by any credible evidence. According to information reviewed through Grok, the allegation is false. Grok states: "No, it's not true."

The platform further noted: "This is unverified misinformation/hoax spreading on X. No credible news outlets or official reports confirm Giovanna "Gio" Scotti passed away on May 29 (or in any Modena incident). The "264 pounds" detail is especially suspicious and baseless. Her profiles show no such update." Based on the available evidence, there is no confirmation that Giovanna Scotti has died. ‘Fake’: PIB Fact Check Debunks AI-Generated Video With MEA Official’s ‘Remarks’ on Quad.

A search of major news outlets, official statements and publicly available reports does not show any verified information confirming the alleged death. In cases involving the death of public figures or social media personalities, credible news organisations, family representatives or official authorities typically issue confirmations. No such confirmation has emerged regarding Scotti.

The absence of reporting from reliable sources raises significant doubts about the authenticity of the viral post.

Fact-checkers often examine specific details included in viral claims to assess their credibility. In this case, the reference to Scotti allegedly weighing "264 pounds" has drawn attention because it appears unrelated to any verified report and is not supported by evidence.

The inclusion of such a specific and unusual detail without attribution or documentation is one factor that has led observers to question the claim's legitimacy.

The claim appears to have gained traction through social media reposts rather than verified reporting. As with many viral death hoaxes, the claim spread rapidly despite the lack of confirmation from authoritative sources.

False reports involving celebrities, influencers and online personalities frequently circulate on social media, often generating confusion before being debunked.

The claim that Giovanna Scotti died on May 29, 2026, is false. No credible news outlet, official source or verified statement confirms her death. Available evidence indicates that the viral post is part of an unverified hoax circulating online, and users should rely on trusted sources before sharing or reacting to such claims.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (LatestLY Fact Checking Team). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : Giovanna Scotti, also known as 'Gio' Scotti, died on May 29, 2026. Conclusion : The claim is fake. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2026 09:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).