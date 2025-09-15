Fact Check: Pakistani Actor Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor’s ‘Abir Gulaal’ To Release in Indian Theatres on September 26, 2025? PIB Debunks Viral Reports

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan was set to make a comeback in Bollywood after nine years with Abir Gulaal, also starring Vaani Kapoor. The Indian release for the movie was delayed multiple times due to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025 and subsequent political tension between India and Pakistan. However, recent rumours suggested that the Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor starrer would finally arrive in Indian theatres on September 26, 2025. Amid this, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) issued a statement clarifying the rumours. Vaani Kapoor on ‘Operation Sindoor’: ‘Abir Gulaal’ Actress Salutes Indian Forces for Defending Nation With Resolve and Integrity.

‘Abir Gulaal’ to Release in India on September 26?

Abir Gulaal, starring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan opposite Vaani Kapoo, was released internationally on September 12 with shows in over 75 countries, including the UK, USA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. However, it skipped the Indian release due to the escalating border tensions in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack. The presence of a Pakistani lead in the movie sparked angry reactions from netizens, eventually calling for a boycott of the film.

Amid the speculations, some media reports suggested that the makers of Abir Gulaal were preparing for a September 26 release for the film in India. However, the Press Information Bureau firmly denied the reports shared by media portals through a post on social media. Taking to their X (formerly Twitter) handle on Saturday (September 13), the government body shared screenshots of media portals covering Abir Gulaal's Indian release news and wrote, "It is being claimed by several media outlets that the film "Aabeer Gulaal” starring Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor will release in Indian cinemas on September 26, 2025.

They added, "This claim is FAKE. No such clearance has been granted for this film."

‘Abir Gulaal’ NOT Releasing in India on Sep 26, 2025, Confirms PIB

It is being claimed by several media outlets that the film “Aabeer Gulaal” starring Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor will release in Indian cinemas on September 26, 2025.#PIBFactCheck ❌ This claim is FAKE ✅ No such clearance has been granted for this film. pic.twitter.com/DQJEGzb67q — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 13, 2025

Conclusion

While viral media reports shared that Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor's rom-com Abir Gulaal will hit the theatres in India on September 26, following a worldwide release on September 12, a PIB fact check has rubbished the reports, stating that a clearance has not been granted for the release of the film in India.

Boycott Calls for ‘Abir Gulaal’

Following the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025, social media erupted, calling for a boycott of the film Abir Gulaal, which marked the comeback of Pakistani actor Fawad Khan. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) also reiterated its decision to ban Pakistani artistes within the Indian entertainment industry. Not just the film, but even the songs from the music album from the movie have been removed from Saregama's YouTube channel. Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor Condemn Pahalgam Terror Attack Amid Outcry for Their Upcoming Film ‘Abir Gulaal’ (View Posts).

About ‘Abir Gulaal’

Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor's Abir Gulaal is backed by Indian Stories Productions along with A Richer Lens and Aarjay Pictures. The film, which has been shot in London, also features Riddhi Dogra, Lisa Haydon, Farida Jalal, Soni Razdan, and Parmeet Sethi in key roles.

