Saniya Bharadwaj Speaks Up on Viral MMS Case; Urges Female Victims of Leaked Videos To Trust Law

Mumbai, June 17: Social media influencer Saniya Bharadwaj has publicly addressed a viral MMS video incident involving her, calling for action against the perpetrator while encouraging other women facing similar harassment to rely on legal processes. In an Instagram reel posted on June 16, Bharadwaj, who uses the handle .sa.niyaaaa., stated that the MMS video case had happened to her. She expressed determination to identify the main culprit and highlighted the importance of genuine support during such difficult times.

The case, linked to Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala and reportedly involving students, has drawn attention amid a broader pattern of cyber harassment targeting women through leaked or manipulated videos. Bharadwaj’s statement comes as she deals with the personal and public fallout, including negative reactions from relatives. She describes how one of her friends and some relatives remained unsopportive when the video surfaced. Her message emphasises resilience: supporters who stand by victims during crises are the "real ones". The 19 Minute 34 Second Viral Video Link: Deepfakes & Legal Risks Explained.

Saniya Bharadwaj Breaks Silence on Viral MMS Scandal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SANU🍂 (@__.sa.niyaaaa.__)

Parallel with the Payal Gaming Case

Bharadwaj’s situation echoes the high-profile case of gaming creator Payal Dhare, known as Payal Gaming. In mid-December 2025, a 19-minute-34-second video falsely attributed to her spread rapidly online, initially presented as a leaked MMS.

Payal Dhare quickly denied involvement, clarifying it was an AI-generated deepfake designed to defame her. She filed an FIR with the Maharashtra Cyber Police (Case No. 52/2025). Forensic analysis confirmed the video was tampered with using AI tools. Police invoked sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

In early January 2026, authorities arrested a suspect for uploading the clip. Payal Dhare later resumed her career, notably collaborating with MrBeast, demonstrating a path to recovery through legal recourse and public support. The Payal Gaming Comeback: From the 19-Minute MMS Video Hoax to Collaborating with MrBeast.

Viral MMS Video Circulation: What the Law Says

Indian law provides several provisions to address non-consensual sharing of intimate videos, deepfakes, and related cybercrimes. Authorities treat sharing such content as a serious offence, often leading to arrests and penalties.

Key legal aspects relevant to these cases include:

Action Relevant Law Max Punishment (1st Offence) Sending/Forwarding IT Act Sec 67A 5 Years Jail + ₹10L Fine Filming (Non-Consensual) BNS Sec 77 (Voyeurism) 3 Years Jail Morphing/Deepfakes IT Act Sec 66D 3 Years Jail Watching/Storing (CSAM) IT Act Sec 67B 5 Years Jail

Additional charges may apply under defamation and privacy violation provisions. Police have warned that forwarding links or videos can constitute “publishing” obscene material, with non-bailable offences in many instances. Victims are advised to report incidents promptly to cyber cells rather than engaging with or sharing content.

Saniya Bharadwaj’s Message to Victims

In her reel, Bharadwaj urged female victims not to lose faith in the legal system. Her call aligns with broader efforts to combat rising cases of digital harassment, where swift police action and forensic tools have helped in cases like Payal Gaming’s.

Cybercrime experts and authorities continue to stress awareness, prompt reporting, and avoidance of unverified viral links, which often serve as malware traps or further spread harm.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 02:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).