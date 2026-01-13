The digital content ecosystem in India faced a significant test in late 2025 when prominent gaming creator Payal Dhare, known online as ‘Payal Gaming,’ became the target of a sophisticated deepfake attack. What began as a viral rumour involving an alleged "leaked MMS" of "19 Minutes 34 Seconds Viral Video," quickly escalated into a serious criminal investigation by the Maharashtra Cyber Police, highlighting the growing threat of AI-generated harassment. However, within weeks of the scandal breaking, Dhare successfully navigated the legal challenges and returned to the spotlight with a major international collaboration, marking a swift and decisive turnaround.

Here is a complete timeline of the events, from the initial viral hoax to the subsequent investigation and Dhare’s return to professional gaming.

The Viral 19-minute Deepfake MMS Video Leak (Mid-December 2025)

Around December 15 and 16, 2025, social media platforms—particularly Telegram channels, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram—were flooded with claims of a "private leaked video" involving Payal Dhare. The primary piece of content circulating was a 19-minute 34-second viral video, featuring a woman whose facial likeness bore a striking resemblance to the gaming star.

While the video went viral almost immediately, it drew instant scepticism from parts of the gaming community and digital experts. Many viewers pointed out inconsistencies in facial expressions, lighting, and unnatural movements, suggesting the footage was not authentic but rather a product of advanced artificial intelligence, commonly known as a "deepfake," used to superimpose Dhare’s face onto existing explicit material.

The Denial from Payal Dhare (December 17–18, 2025)

Facing intense online scrutiny, Payal Dhare broke her silence on December 17 via an official statement on her Instagram handle. Categorically denying that she was the person in the video, she stated, "The individual depicted in that video is not me."

Dhare identified the clip as malicious AI-generated content created solely to defame her and tarnish her reputation within the industry. She expressed her distress over the incident and confirmed to her millions of followers that she was initiating appropriate legal action against the perpetrators responsible for creating and circulating the fabricated clip.

The FIR & Police Confirmation on Use of AI and Deepfake (December 19, 2025)

The situation escalated legally on December 19, when Dhare approached the Maharashtra Cyber Police to file a formal complaint. Following an initial review, authorities registered an FIR (First Information Report), Case No. 52/2025.

Crucially, a forensic analysis ordered by the police confirmed the complainant's assertions. The Office of the Additional Director General of Police (Maharashtra Cyber) issued a certificate stating the video had been "tampered with and modified" using AI tools.

The police invoked stringent charges to address the severity of the digital crime, including:

Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000: Section 67, pertaining to the publishing of obscene material in electronic form.

Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023: Sections related to defamation, forgery, and criminal intent.

Indecent Representation of Women Act.

The Arrest for Leaking The Deepfake 19-Minute MMS (January 2026)

Following a weeks-long technical investigation, the Maharashtra Cyber Police achieved a major breakthrough in early January 2026. By utilising advanced tracking methods to follow the "digital footprints" of the video's dissemination, investigators zeroed in on the source.

On January 11, authorities arrested a primary suspect identified as one of the first individuals to upload the objectionable deepfake clip to the internet. The accused, whose identity has been withheld pending judicial processes, was taken into custody to face charges related to voyeurism, defamation, and the violation of IT laws.

Moving On and Payal Gaming Collaborating with MrBeast

In the immediate aftermath of the police action, Payal Dhare publicly thanked the authorities for their swift and decisive handling of the investigation, bringing a sense of closure to the ordeal.

Demonstrating significant resilience, Dhare wasted little time pivoting back to her professional career. In early January, shortly after the legal breakthrough, she surprised fans by releasing a major collaboration video with global YouTube icon MrBeast. The high-profile upload signalled a definitive end to the controversy and a return to her regular programming, shifting the online narrative from scandal back to her achievements as a top-tier content creator.

A Lesson for all Women to Fight against Cyberbullying

The Payal Gaming case has become a landmark incident in the Indian digital space, underscoring the potent threat posed by accessible AI technology when weaponised for harassment. However, the swift forensic confirmation by the police and the subsequent arrest have set a strong precedent for how law enforcement can tackle deepfake crimes. For Dhare, the rapid transition from facing a career-threatening hoax to securing an international collaboration highlights the resilience required to navigate the modern digital landscape.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

