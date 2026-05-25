Video De La Blanquita Viral: Is the ‘Katy Cardona-Naim Darrechi Leaked Clip’ Real?

A surge in social media traffic across TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), and Telegram has propelled the phrase "video de la blanquita viral" to the top of regional search charts. The trending Spanish phrase, which translates to "the viral video of the little white girl/woman," is apparently associated with influencer Katy Cardona, widely recognised by her internet moniker "La Blanquita". It is claimed that an intimate video of Cardona and her La Mansión VIP housemate Naim Darrechi has leaked online, also leading to a surge in searches for "La Blanquita y Naim Darrechi video". La Jenny Viral Video: Fake Links Claiming To Show Nicaraguan TikToker’s Intimate Clip Flood Internet.

Who Are La Blanquita and Naim Darrechi?

Katy Cardona, popularly known as "La Blanquita", is a Colombian digital creator and entrepreneur from Cali who initially gained recognition for reviewing beauty products and local restaurants. She established herself on social media by launching an initiative to offer free or affordable marketing and publicity for small, emerging businesses that could not afford traditional advertising.

La Blanquita Instagram Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katy Cardona (@katy_carrdona)

Naim Darrechi is a well-known Spanish social media influencer, TikTok star, and music artist who has frequently made headlines across the Spanish-speaking internet due to his massive online following and highly publicized, turbulent relationships with other prominent internet personalities. La Jenny Viral Video: Nicaraguan TikToker Jenny Cruz Faces Alleged S*x Tape Leak.

La Mansión VIP Link

The two cross paths in the digital entertainment space, most notably participating together in the reality show La Mansión VIP. During the show, their growing chemistry caught the attention of fans as Darrechi publicly expressed his admiration for her, stating that her positive energy brought stability and a grounding presence to his life following his past relationship controversies.

After Darrechi exited the programme, the dynamic evolved into a formal romance, culminating in a viral public proposal in Mazatlán where he asked Cardona to be his girlfriend, officially solidifying them as one of the internet's newest high-profile influencer couples.

Naim Darrechi Proposes La Blanquita

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katy Cardona (@katy_carrdona)

Why 'Video De La Blanquita Viral' Is Trending

Multiple social media posts are claiming that an intimate video of La Blanquita and Naim Darrechi has gone viral. Such posts contains links and feature a thumbnail picture purpotedly showing La Blanquita and Darrechi in compromising position.

Why You See This Phrase Everywhere Right Now

When a moment like this goes viral, thousands of social media pages post misleading links or clickbait captions using phrases like "Video original de La Blanquita" or "Link del video completo de La Blanquita" to drive traffic. Be very cautious if you are looking for the clip. Malicious accounts frequently use these exact trending keywords on platforms like X (Twitter) and TikTok to trick users into clicking links that lead to phishing sites, malware downloads, or premium SMS scams.

DISCLAIMER: This article is strictly for informational and educational purposes to raise awareness about the said topic. LatestLY DO NOT host, distribute, or provide links to sexually explicit content, leaked videos, or pirated material. Any search terms or keywords mentioned are solely for the purpose of explaining the viral trend and its associated dangers. We strongly condemn the circulation of non-consensual intimate imagery (NCII) and advise all readers to refrain from searching for or sharing such content, as doing so may lead to severe legal consequences.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 25, 2026 01:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).