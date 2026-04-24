Infosys Share Price Today, April 24, 2026

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Infosys share price (NSE: Infy) declined on April 24, 2026, falling 3.64% in early trade. The stock was priced at INR 1,195.40, down INR 45.20 as of 9:53 am IST. The drop reflects weak market sentiment and selling pressure in the IT sector, with investors reacting to global cues and cautious outlooks. Infosys remains one of India’s leading IT firms, but recent volatility highlights concerns over growth and demand. Analysts suggest keeping an eye on upcoming earnings and sector trends for further direction. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, April 24, 2026: Infosys, Tata Capital, and Mahindra Logistics Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Friday.

Infosys Share Price

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 09:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).