3,000 employees across 70 companies in UK started a four-day workweek trial with the same pay. A pilot program organised by 4 Day Week Global in partnership with think tank Autonomy, the 4 Day Week UK Campaign, and researchers at Cambridge University, Oxford University, and Boston College.

The world's largest trial of a four-day work week with full pay gets underway in the UK, with thousands of workers across a range of industries https://t.co/prbhGRvhUf — Bloomberg (@business) June 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)