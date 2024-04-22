Amitabh Bachchan has made a significant real estate move, acquiring a 10,000-square-foot land parcel in Alibaug, Maharashtra, near Mumbai. The purchase, valued at Rs 10 crore, was made from The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) to build as a luxury villa. This property is part of the A Alibaug project, a 20-acre plotted development launched in 2023 April. Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD: Makers Introduce the Legendary Actor As the Immortal Ashwatthama in Nag Ashwin’s Upcoming Film.

Amitabh Bachchan Purchases Land In Alibaug

