Even though it has been more than two weeks since Brahmastra released at theatres, the hype around the Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt film is not dying at all. Now today, the makers dropped "Shiva Theme" song from the movie which narrates the tale of how RK got his 'fiery' powers and also stopped the dark forces. The melody is sung by Javed Ali and it has Pritam's music. Brahmastra: Kareena Kapoor Khan As Poo Reviews Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Film and It's Hilarious (Watch Viral Video).

