Actor R Madhavan Caught Partying With College Girls in Chennai? Viral Video Cheating Claims Unverified (Watch)

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Actor R Madhavan had earlier refuted rumours that he chatted with young girls through Instagram DMs (direct messages). There was a big controversy on this in early 2025, when he had responded to a girl in his chat. However, the actor said he was simply replying to her as a gesture of thanking her for her messages about his performance. The actor had also urged for better monitoring of social media, especially for children. Now, on February 23, a video has emerged on Instagram and Reddit, allegedly showing R Madhavan in the company of a young girl and her friends. The unverified posts claim that Maddy, as the Dhurandhar actor is known to fans, spent time at a college-going girl’s house. The comments on Reddit further state that R Madhavan has been a regular at the Radio Room pub and other bars in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, where he allegedly meets girls as young as his son. This video or the claims could not be verified. In times of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and deepfake videos, as also negative publicity, nothing can be taken as is. It remains to be seen if the much-married Madhavan reacts to the slanderous gossip. R Madhavan Breaks Silence on Allegations of Talking to Young Girls on Instagram, Says ‘ I Have to Pussyfoot Every Time…’ (Watch Video).

Reddit Post on R Madhavan With Young Girl Goes Viral - Watch Video:

Posts from the bollyblindsngossip community on Reddit

R Madhavan Caught Partying With College Girls in Chennai? Watch Video:

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TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2026 02:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).