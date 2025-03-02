R Madhavan, most popular for his roles in Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (2001) and 3 Idiots (2009) is one such actor that absolutely needs no introduction. With his masterclass acting skills and down to earth demeanour, he has amassed a huge fan base. Recently, rumours were circulating online that the actor was chatting with young girls on social media, with many assuming that these were flirtatious conversations. However, during a recent event, Madhavan denied the rumours and explained the reason behind the misunderstanding. ‘Kesari Chapter 2’: Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday and R Madhavan’s Movie on the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre To Release on THIS Date!.

R Madhavan Reacts to Rumours About Chatting With Young Girls Online

At the launch of an app in Chennai, R Madhavan issued a clarification on the matter and said, "I am an actor, I have all these people messaging me on Instagram and social media. Ill tell you a simple example. A young girl messages me, 'I saw this movie. I really loved it. I thought you are a fabulous actor, well done. You motivate me...' At the end of it, she put lots ofhearts, kisses and love symbols."

R Madhavan Breaks Silence on Allegations of Messaging Young Girls on Instagram

The actor said that when a fan talks to him in such detail, he feels compelled to answer. He responds to their message with "Thank you so very much. Verykind of you. God bless you." He continued, "What she does is, she take a screenshot of my reply and makes it as a post on Instagram. No what do people see? Hearts, kisses and love things. And Maddy has replied to that. My intention was not to reply to that. My intent was to reply to her message. But because its a small thing and saying, 'Ohh Maddy is talking to young girls'. If that is the fear that I have and I have to pussyfoot every time I'm putting a message on social media, can you imagine that somebody without my experience, how much trouble they are going to get into?" ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’: R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh Star in Netflix’s Heartwarming Love Story (Watch Video).

On the world front, R Madhavan will next be seen in Vijay's psychological thriller alongside Kangana Ranaut. He also has Karan Singh Tyagi's Kesari Chapter 2 co-starring Akshay Kumar and Ananya Panday in his pipeline.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 02, 2025 09:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).