The upcoming film Mili is the remake of the Malayalam film Helen. Janhvi Kapoor would be seen essaying the role of a BSc nursing graduate. The teaser drops glimpses of how she gets trapped in a storage freezer and tries every method to escape from there. The teaser of Mili is sure to give you goosebumps. Mili First Look: Starring Janhvi Kapoor, Producer Boney Kapoor Unveils the First Look of the Upcoming Movie! (View Pic).

Watch The Teaser Of Mili Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)