The 37th Golden Disc Awards launched its official website and have announced the nominees for Song of the Year, Album of the Year and Rookie of the Year. Many k-pop artists like (G)-IDLE's "Tomboy", Big Naughty's "Beyond Love" (feat. 10cm), Nayeon's "POP!" and more made the cut. Younger 4th Generation Girl Groups Have the Cutest Reaction to (G)-IDLE Performing 'Tomboy' Without Bleeped Lyrics.

Check out the Full List Here:

The '37th #GoldenDiscAwards' reveals nominees for 'Song of the Year', 'Album of the Year', and 'Rookie of the Year' 📀🎧https://t.co/IJJ0Oqq84n — allkpop (@allkpop) December 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)