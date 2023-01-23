With Madonna's The Celebration Tour to begin in July and go on until December, it looks like the event is already an early success due to the crazy hype from fans behind it. Saying that she can't wait to celebrate the last 40 years of her career, well, it looks like your fan can't wait as well, Madonna. Madonna Deletes All Photos From Instagram Following Rumours of Her 40th Anniversary Tour.

Check Out Madonna's Video Thanking Her Fans:

Madonna thanks fans for the early success of 'The Celebration Tour' in newly shared video. pic.twitter.com/0NnQnyCwBG — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)