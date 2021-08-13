Makers of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa has dropped an energetic song from the film titled Daakko Daakko Meka. Allu Arjun is dancing in the jungle and the woods with his crazy rowdy moves which will be endured by his fans for a long long time. Pushpa is releasing in two parts and part one is slated to release in Christmas 2021.

Watch Allu Arjun in Pushpa Song Daakko Daakko

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)