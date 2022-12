Varisu's Audio Launch is happening right now and internet cannot keep calm. As right from the leads, Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna to many more stars, the occasion was star-studded. While Vijay was seen at his casual best on the red carpet, Rashmika opted for a saree. Check out pics from Vamshi Paidipally's film audio launch below. Varisu Song Soul of Varisu: Third Single From Thalapathy Vijay-Rashmika Mandanna's Film Is Simply Soothing (Watch Lyric Video).

Thalapathy Vijay

Rashmika Mandanna

Shankar Mahadevan

Sarathkumar

Lyricist Vivek

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)