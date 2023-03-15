Actor Divya Agarwal took to her Instagram handle to share a message for director Anurag Kashyap. Recently, she posted a video asking Anurag to cast her in his projects. The MTV Splitsvilla fame captioned the video as an open letter and mentioned that, "This is an open letter to @anuragkashyap10. Call me stupid I'm going to say it anyway! Kaam Mangungi sabke saamne mujhe koi sharam nahi!" She added in the same video message that, "I am in the industry for 15 years and have worked a lot, even getting more offers to maybe do another reality show, serials, etc. But enough. I want to do something that has my heart in it..." and continued. The young actress was praised for her guts and received many comments for her confidence and honesty. Cartel: Divya Agarwal Opens Up About Working With Ekta Kapoor, Says ‘She Has Been a True Cheerleader for Me’.

Check The Whole Video Here:

