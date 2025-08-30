The Kerala State Lotteries of the Karunya KR-721 weekly lottery of today, August 30, will be declared soon. Lottery players who bought tickets for the Karunya KR-721 weekly lottery can watch the live streaming here to know the winners' names. The results of the Karunya KR 721 lucky draw will be published here after 3:05 PM. Stay tuned for LIVE updates, prize details, and step-by-step instructions on how to claim your winnings.

Karunya KR-721 Lottery Result Live Streaming

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)