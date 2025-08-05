The Kerala State Lotteries will soon announce the results of the Sthree Sakthi SS-479 weekly lottery of today, August 5. Lottery players who purchased tickets for the Sthree Sakthi SS-479 weekly lottery can watch the live streaming here to know the winners' names. Participants can also check today's Sthree Sakthi SS-479 weekly lottery results and winning numbers at statelottery.kerala.gov.in. Lotteries are legal in 13 states nationwide, including Kerala, where the Sthree Sakthi SS-479 is underway. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, August 5, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Watch Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-479 Lottery Result Live Streaming Here

