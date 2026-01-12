The results of the Nagaland State Lotteries of the Dear Rise Monday weekly lottery of today, January 12, will be declared shortly. Announced from Kohima in Nagaland, the Dear Rise Monday weekly lottery's live draw will begin at 1 PM. Those who bought tickets for today's Sikkim lottery can watch the live streaming of the Dear Rise Monday weekly lottery below, as the winners' names will be announced soon. It is worth noting that the first prize for the winner of the Dear Rise Monday weekly lottery is INR 1 crore, while the ticket seller will receive INR 5 lakh. Stay tuned for the results and winning numbers of Monday's lucky draw. Shillong Teer Result Today, January 12, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Dear Rise Monday Lottery Result of January 12

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)