The Sikkim State Lotteries will soon announce the Dear Blitzen Monday weekly lottery results for today, August 11. Lottery players who purchased tickets for the Dear Blitzen Monday weekly lottery can watch the results here as the winners' names are announced. The Dear Blitzen Monday weekly lottery results will be declared from Gangtok. The first prize winner of the Dear Blitzen Monday lottery will receive INR 1 crore. It is worth noting that the Dear lottery is an offline paper lottery run by the government of Sikkim State Lotteries. Lotteries are legal in 13 states nationwide, including Sikkim, where the Dear Blitzen Monday weekly lottery is underway. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, August 11, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Watch Sikkim State Lotteries Live Streaming of Dear Blitzen Monday Weekly Lottery Here

